BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of the Assets of Circle 8 Crane Services

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Agora_Digital—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) announced today that Circle 8 Newco LLC, a newly formed indirect subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc. (“Ault Alliance”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has closed on its acquisition of substantially all of the operating assets of Circle 8 Crane Services LLC (“Circle 8”).

Circle 8 was a crane rental and lifting solutions provider founded in 2007 and headquartered in Corpus Christi, TX with multiple locations throughout the South Central region of the U.S. It maintained a large modern fleet of mobile cranes for its customers’ heavy lifting needs. In particular, Circle 8 provided crane operators, engineering, custom rigging and transportation services for oilfield, construction, commercial and infrastructure markets. Circle 8 maintained an industry leading safety record.

The Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “We are very pleased to consummate this strategic acquisition. We believe the Circle 8 acquisition provides a significant growth platform and furthers our strategy of investing in private equity opportunities that provide operating cash flow. As previously disclosed, based on current market conditions, we believe that the assets of Circle 8 we acquired are on track to generate in excess of $40 million of annual revenue in 2023.”

Ault Alliance’s President, Christopher K. Wu said, “Todd and I are excited to close this private equity investment and look forward to supporting the expected growth of our crane operations.”

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, crane rental, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

