BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A. and InvestiFi Partner to Support Nationwide Digital Asset Investing for Banks and Credit Unions

Powered by BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), InvestiFi will now deliver digital asset trading capabilities to its network of financial institutions across all 50 U.S. states

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the digital asset infrastructure company and OCC-chartered federal trust bank and its affiliates (“BitGo”), and InvestiFi, the leading digital asset investing platform purpose-built for credit unions and community financial institutions, today announced a partnership designed to support secure digital asset solutions for financial institutions nationwide.

Through the partnership, InvestiFi will offer digital asset trading capabilities to participating banks and credit unions across all 50 states, supported by BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure. InvestFi’s integration with its network of banks and credit unions now enables account holders to trade digital assets from their existing InvestiFi accounts. This institutional integration requires secure custody, scalable infrastructure, and regulatory alignment.

As a federally regulated digital asset trust bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), BitGo provides a compliant fiduciary framework. InvestiFi will also leverage BitGo’s institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure to support consistent availability across all 50 U.S. states, including complex jurisdictions such as New York, Texas, and Idaho.

“This partnership reflects what banks and credit unions expect when offering digital asset capabilities - security, strong controls, and a regulated foundation,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder at BitGo. “BitGo’s CaaS platform is built to support partners like InvestiFi with infrastructure that aligns with traditional financial institutions.”

“Our platform is designed to integrate digital asset investing into the existing banking experience, and that requires institutional-grade infrastructure and custody,” said Kian Sarresheteh, CEO of InvestiFi. “Working with BitGo supports our ability to provide secure digital asset services to banks and credit unions nationwide while maintaining a multi-custodian approach.”

The partnership is supported by BitGo’s CaaS solution, which provides an API-driven framework designed to help fintech companies and financial institutions offer secure, scalable digital asset services. BitGo’s CaaS capabilities include bank-grade qualified custody and infrastructure to support digital asset trading workflows.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset trust bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc. is the only InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. Through its exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, InvestiFi empowers every credit union and community bank to provide their account holders with the ability to navigate the complexities of financial markets with ease from within their current online banking experience. At the heart of InvestiFi's mission is the goal of democratizing investing and supporting community financial institutions, ensuring that wealth-building opportunities are accessible to everyone.

For more information about InvestiFi, visit www.investifi.co

