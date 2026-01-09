BitGo Announces Custody and Transaction Support for iPower’s Digital Asset Treasury

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings Inc. (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced that it supported iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) in the execution and custody of its digital asset treasury transactions.

iPower completed purchases of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) through an account maintained at BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”). The transactions were executed using BitGo Prime’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading services, enabling iPower to access institutional liquidity and discreet execution while leveraging BitGo’s custody platform for the long-term storage of its digital assets.

“Corporate treasury participation in digital assets requires strong security, governance, and operational rigor,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “BitGo provides infrastructure that supports these requirements across custody and transaction execution.”

“As we evaluated our approach to digital asset treasury activity, we focused on governance, security and operational discipline. We believe BitGo’s infrastructure provides a framework aligned with our internal controls for purposes of supporting the execution and custody of these transactions,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower.

BitGo’s platform supports institutional digital asset activity, offering custody solutions with multi-signature security, policy controls, and operational workflows used by corporate treasuries, asset managers, and other institutional participants.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and over a million investors worldwide.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and a provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with an aim to also pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the implementation of iPower’s DAT strategy, the anticipated benefits of holding digital assets, and iPower’s future business plans in this sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

