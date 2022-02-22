Bitfury Group Launches New Digital Asset Mining Facility in Ontario

Adds to Existing Sites in North America, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe/Central Asia

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitfury Group (“Bitfury” or the “Company”), the Bitcoin mining and crypto tech pioneer, today announced the launch of a new 28MW digital asset mining data center in Sarnia, Ontario. The facility has commenced operations with expected capacity of 16MW by the end of February and an additional 12MW of capacity to be completed by the end of May. The project has expansion potential of up to 200MW.

The Sarnia facility is equipped with Bitfury’s proprietary blockchain software and hardware solutions, including its specialized ASIC chips and other high-performance mining equipment. The new facility expands Bitfury’s hosting capacity and adds to the Company’s existing active digital asset mining sites in North America, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe/Central Asia.

Brian Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfury, said, “ As one of the industry’s first and most established Bitcoin miners, we are pleased to continue to expand our operations with the launch of our state-of-the-art facility in Sarnia. The demand for exposure to digital assets is exceptionally high, and the combination of Bitfury’s best-in-class infrastructure and proven operational expertise uniquely positions us to serve as a partner of choice to customers and investors globally.”

Oleg Blinkov, Bitfury’s Head of Data Center Development and Operations, said, “ Bitfury strives to provide a leading turn-key digital asset infrastructure and mining solution to customers by continuously developing competitive products that harness the benefits of optimal energy, ultra-high-performance equipment, and unmatched data center management experience. North America continues to represent an attractive, strategic market for Bitfury and digital asset mining at large, and we are excited to deepen our presence here and around the world.”

