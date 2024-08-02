Bismarck State College Adds YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform, Live Proctoring, and Lockdown Proctoring App to its Ed-Tech Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bismarck State College, the third largest institution in the North Dakota University System, is expanding its educational technology stack with the addition of the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform with Live Proctoring and the Lockdown Proctoring App. Combined, these tools will streamline test workflows and safeguard the integrity of assessments.





Bismarck State College, which also uses the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Himalayas Enterprise Archiving, was seeking a proctoring solution that offered robust features in combination with live human proctoring and a lockdown app. Verity enables institutions to proctor student assessments in real time to prevent cheating, unauthorized assistance, or other academic misconduct. Live proctoring includes administration tools and optional AI-based analysis for a comprehensive online proctoring solution.

YuJa Verity’s browser-based Lockdown Proctoring App provides enhanced security for the test environment with the ability to prevent students from viewing other applications on their device, recording, and other measures to prevent common methods of bypassing proctor settings. Verity also provides the ability to proctor students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests, detailed institutional and course-level reporting, and more. The Proctoring Platform integrates directly with the Blackboard Learning Management System used by Bismarck State College.

“We’re excited to expand Bismarck State College’s ed-tech toolset with the implementation of the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “By integrating YuJa Verity, along with Live Proctoring and the Lockdown Proctoring App, the college is creating a comprehensive, secure testing environment that upholds academic integrity across their diverse programs.”

ABOUT BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE

Bismarck State College is the only polytechnic institution in North Dakota, offering over 100 career pathways leading to certificate, associate, and bachelor of applied science degrees. The college is part of the North Dakota University System, which comprises 11 unique campuses, including two world-class research institutions, four outstanding regional universities, and five vibrant community colleges. It is the third-largest college in the system, serving approximately 4,000 students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

