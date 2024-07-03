BISim™ releases powerful upgrades to VBS4 and VBS Blue IG

More than 800 new capabilities are included in the latest releases of the training software





ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim™), a global developer of advanced simulation and training software, has announced the latest 24.1 upgrade for its leading products, VBS4 and VBS Blue IG. This significant update introduces hundreds of extra capabilities designed to enhance multi-domain simulation and improve training outcomes for defense forces worldwide.

“We’ve packed more than 800 new capabilities into the 24.1 releases,” said Rahul Thakkar, president of BISim. “Developed by working backwards from the needs cited by our customers globally, VBS4 24.1 and VBS Blue IG 24.1 bring more multi-domain simulation capabilities to our partner defense forces, enabling joint force and coalition simulations.”

The latest updates to VBS4 and VBS Blue IG bring numerous enhancements that address the evolving needs of defense training and simulation.

Delivering affordability through VBS Builder Edition: VBS Builder Edition offers developer partners a cost-effective solution to rapidly build and deploy simulation solutions for $300 per seat per year.

Enhanced AI capabilities: The introduction of BISim's Control AI as the default system improves AI behaviors across all domains, reducing administrator workloads and enhancing training realism.

Improvised drone munitions: New capabilities allow for the addition of drone munitions, including a First-Person View (FPV) drone with representing flight model scenarios.

Built-in benchmark tool: This tool performs automated stress tests and captures data on hardware configurations, aiding performance analysis and optimization.

Geo terrain editing: Users can create bridges and buildings with customizable parameters, enhancing the realism and flexibility of training environments.

Global airfields download: Adds 8,951 procedurally created airfields, complete with realistic line markings, lighting systems, and runway markers.

Configuration Patch Builder (CPB) export: Allows for batch export and modification of configuration parameters, enabling custom VBS4 configurations.

Missile and rocket trails: New particle effects were added, which accurately represent the smoke emitted from a rocket/missile to more precisely pick up the visual signature of a launch.

Simulation of BONUS rounds: Adds simulations of smart artillery munitions capable of independently targeting and engaging armor.

Performance improvements to VBS Blue IG: More than 30 new performance improvements to the core IG engine enhance rendering and ensure visual parity between VBS4 and VBS Blue IG. These upgrades enable seamless integration in simulators that use VBS4 as a simulation host and VBS Blue IG as an image generator.

These improvements ultimately increase operational readiness for defense partners, enabling joint force and coalition simulations. These solutions now provide customers with more effective and accurate synthetic training, ensuring that modern battlefields are modeled sufficiently to meet the ever-changing frontlines of combat.

All users will also have access to Microsoft Bing mapping and the ability to share VBS Plan layers between users. The new releases are now available to download via the Customer Portal.

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Inc., is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations. In-house engineers use the latest game-based technology to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components for defense applications.

Globally, many hundreds of thousands of military personnel are trained every year using BISim’s high-fidelity VBS software products. More than 60 NATO and NATO-friendly countries, and over 300 integrators/prime contractors use VBS technology, many making significant funding commitments to extend VBS product capabilities. BISim’s customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Canadian Armed Forces, French Army, Bundeswehr, Swedish Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force and many major system integrators.

Amy Palguta, BAE Systems



Mobile: 703-268-9621



amy.palguta@baesystems.us

www.baesystems.com/US

Peter Morrison, BISim



pete@bis.im