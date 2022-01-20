Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Three Major Retailers as a Result of Its Innovation and Proven Results

Take a bird’s eye view into how Birdzi’s solutions, award-winning team and established podcast are driving new sales and client success

ISELIN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2021. Highlights included hosting 38 important retail conversations on The Retail Perch podcast and enabling three major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform.

Client Updates and Impressive Results

Birdzi’s revolutionary customer intelligence platform made waves in 2021 and attracted three new major regional grocers: Coborn’s, Harps, and Strack & Van Til.

With Birdzi, Coborn’s witnessed a 355% increase in customer retention, a 16% increase in trips per month and a 23.7% increase in spend per month.

Harps implemented an app powered by Birdzi’s customer intelligence platform that received 10,000+ downloads and incorporated branded coupons, front-of-store beacons, store mapping and shoppable recipes that enhanced the customer journey.

powered by Birdzi’s customer intelligence platform that received 10,000+ downloads and incorporated branded coupons, front-of-store beacons, store mapping and shoppable recipes that enhanced the customer journey. Birdzi helped Strack & Van Til leverage a customer dashboard, shopper analytics, digital offer management, and personalized ad flyers and product recommendations.

Award-Winning Customer Relationships

In addition to gaining new clients, Birdzi’s ongoing relationship with Weis Markets found even greater success in 2021. Ron Bonacci, VP of marketing and analytics, Weis Markets, received a Retail Innovator Award from Retail Touchpoints for his work with Birdzi.

Birdzi allowed Weis to go beyond the traditional vendor-selected discounts and strategically promote all 40,000+ products sold in the store including private label products. Weis achieved a net incremental sales increase with an ROI of more than 13X on customers that received targeted offers and a 38% increase in categories shopped in the store.

Game-Changing Industry Conversations

Not only did Birdzi support its customers in 2021, but it also dedicated time towards moving the industry forward. Birdzi CEO and co-founder, Shekar Raman, teamed up with Gary Hawkins, Birdzi’s advisor and CEO of the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology, to continue “The Retail Perch,” a podcast designed to help retailers make sense of industry news and the latest technology.

The Retail Perch celebrated one year of episodes in August. In the 40 episodes that premiered in 2021, the podcast has hosted guests from Microsoft Startups, RevTech Ventures, Scimone Advisors, Delivery Solutions, and more.

“At Birdzi, every member of our community, from our employees to our clients and partners, has a voice and it was an honor to see everyone’s work come together in such profound ways last year,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “In 2022, we’ll be introducing health and wellness-based solutions, retail media networks and more. I can’t wait to see our customers benefit from what we’ve got up our sleeves.”

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: birdzi.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jenna Gibson



Ketner Group Communications (for Birdzi)



jenna.gibson@ketnergroup.com