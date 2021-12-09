Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden to Participate in Keynote Conversation with Horace Dediu at Micromobility World 2022

Free Registration Now Available for Annual Virtual Event on January 12, 2022



Exploring How Micro Electric Vehicles are Radically Improving our World

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in shared environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced its participation in Micromobility World, a global summit hosted by Micromobility Industries.

The event’s marquee presentation, “The Macro of Micromobility,” will feature a fireside chat with Micromobility Industries Founder and creator of the term “micromobility,” Horace Dediu and the Founder and CEO of Bird, Travis VanderZanden. The live event marks the first time the two visionaries will publicly discuss a variety of topics ranging from the future of micro electric transportation, vehicle design, evolution of policy in this space as well as other industry and business updates.

The thought-provoking discussion, taking place at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on January 12, 2022, will provide valuable insights and industry updates for policy makers, city stakeholders and transportation planners alike.

About Micromobility World

Micromobility World 2022 is a free event that will highlight global changes in the ways in which we move things and people. Fueled by the relentless growth of cities, micromobility devices—including hoverboards, scooters, e-bikes, pod vehicles and everything in-between—have emerged as the world’s most popular form of EVs, eclipsing cars. Registration is free and can be obtained at this link.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

