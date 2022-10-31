Bird Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders, and Participation in Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other business updates.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to join the live audio webcast available online at https://ir.bird.co.

To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, Bird is partnering with Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Bird management during the earnings call. The platform will open on November 7 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and close on November 14 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/bird-global-inc-2022-q3.

A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the event and can be accessed online at https://ir.bird.co for 90 days.

In addition, the Company announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Time and will be available for 1×1 meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at https://ir.bird.co, and an online archive and transcript will be available following the event.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Karen Tan



investor@bird.co

Media Contact

press@bird.co