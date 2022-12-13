BiOWiSH Technologies Announces CEO Retirement, Names Successor

New CEO Graham Beesley to start January 1

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. today announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Ian Edwards, effective December 31, 2022, and the appointment of Graham Beesley as CEO on January 1, 2023.





Edwards has brought a wealth of experience to BiOWiSH during his nine-year tenure, managing a wide range of industry partnerships and business relationships on a global scale. Through his leadership, the company focused on developing unique technology, implementing industrial-scale manufacturing processes and ensuring the highest standards of quality. Edwards created a home for BiOWiSH in Cincinnati, established the company’s research and development processes and laid the groundwork for the company’s proprietary HoloGene 3™ technology.

Before BiOWiSH, Edwards had a successful career at Procter and Gamble Company (P&G) where he spent 36 years on assignments across Europe and North America. His last role was Vice President and General Manager of P&G Chemicals.

“ We thank Ian for his tireless focus on ensuring BiOWiSH’s success,” said Dr. Nabil Sakkab, BiOWiSH Board Chairman. “ In his tenure, he created a unique and high-performing culture within BiOWiSH. His contributions to our current and future success cannot be understated. We are thrilled that he has agreed to remain on as a Board Advisor.”

Edwards’ successor, Graham Beesley, brings C-suite, consulting, and board experience from major brands in the global chemical industry. Beesley’s leadership will be key in developing the next generation of BiOWiSH’s technologies, and his experience in navigating key strategic partnerships will enhance BiOWiSH’s offering to customers and improve stockholder value.

“ Graham has demonstrated a successful record in both commercialization and technology development in best-in-class chemical companies. This experience will be valuable as he leads BiOWiSH in our mission to help feed the world through microbial innovation,” said Sakkab. “ The Board and I welcome Graham to BiOWiSH and look forward to the successes he is sure to bring.”

About BiOWiSH Technologies

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of biotechnology solutions for the agriculture, aquaculture, and environmental management industries. As a leader in the agricultural market, we help farmers increase crop production sustainably, safely and cost effectively. Our revolutionary BiOWiSH® Crop Liquid can be coated onto dry fertilizer or mixed with liquid fertilizer to create an enhanced efficiency fertilizer that optimizes yield potential, expresses plant vigor and improves soil productivity across a broad range of operating conditions, climates and environments. By unifying nature and science, BiOWiSH reinvents the way food is grown. For more information, visit biowishtech.com.

