BioUtah Statement on Launch of Altitude Lab’s Investor Coalition to Fund and Mentor Utah’s Life Sciences Startups

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioUtah President and CEO, Kelvyn Cullimore, issued the following statement upon the launch of Altitude Lab’s Investor Coalition to fund and mentor life sciences startups in Utah.

“This is very welcome news for Utah’s life sciences industry. The Investor Coalition, a network of leading healthcare venture capitalists dedicated to investing $50 million in Altitude’s startups over the next several years, will specifically support underrepresented founders, promote diversity within the state’s healthcare innovation economy and help advance the next generation of life-changing medical devices, diagnostics and treatments.

With its 14,500-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, Altitude and its investor partnership reflect the fact that Utah’s life sciences sector, our BioHive, is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, matched by an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit. We applaud Altitude for adding this important investment tool to its wheelhouse and look forward to working together to attract and lift up innovators from every corner of our community.”

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and advanced diagnostics, and healthIT, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy. Through its BioHive initiative, BioUtah collaborates with key public partners to showcase the crucial innovations and contributions of the industry collective that boosts our state’s economy and helps patients worldwide.

Contacts

Denise Bell

BioUtah

denise@bioutah.org
202-680-3030

