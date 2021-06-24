Biosero’s Tom Gilman Receives CEO of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biosero, Inc., developer of automation solutions that enable laboratories to make better decisions in less time using more data, today announced that its founder and CEO Tom Gilman has been named a CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. The award honors chief executives of companies located in San Diego County for achievements within their companies and in the community.

“I am honored to win this award, which I gladly accept on behalf of the entire Biosero team. No CEO earns this kind of recognition alone. The award is a reflection of the remarkable team pushing this company to accomplish more than I ever dreamed when I first launched it in 2003,” said Mr. Gilman, CEO of Biosero. “I am especially proud of how everyone stepped up in the pandemic to deploy our laboratory-enabling automation software at no cost for local facilities that have since made a huge difference in the fight against COVID-19.”

Under Mr. Gilman’s leadership, the company responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 by providing six months of free access to its flagship laboratory automation scheduling software, Green Button Go® Scheduler, to any research team that would use it to automate and accelerate their workflows to develop treatments, vaccines, or diagnostic testing for COVID-19. As a result, Biosero donated more than $2 million in software and support to help combat the pandemic.

The company has also been growing rapidly. In 2020, Biosero increased its software sales by 85% and hired several new employees. For the second year in a row, Biosero was named one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work by San Diego Business Journal.

The San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year awards were judged by a panel of local leaders in business, economic development, and investment. There were 108 finalists for the awards and 12 winners selected from public and private companies of various sizes. Mr. Gilman was selected as CEO of the Year for a medium-sized private company.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, Inc., develops the Green Button Go® portfolio of software that brings your laboratory automation vision to life, for life. Our integration services match laboratory automation to your science, overseeing implementation from start to finish. Coupled with Biosero Green Button Go software, we create a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. On its own, Green Button Go software is an end-to-end laboratory management solution that integrates with business process automation to keep workflows and operations moving in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

