BIOMEDevice Returns to Boston This September 21-22 to Inspire the Next Life-Changing Medical Device

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BIOMEDevice Boston, the east coast’s premier event that showcases emerging technologies and trends from cutting-edge engineers, innovative thinkers, and business leaders who impact the progression of the world’s biomedical field, today announced visitor registration is open for the must-attend event taking place September 21-22 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Delivered as a live in-person experience, BIOMEDevice Boston is comprised of an expansive expo floor designed to spotlight more than 200 industry-leading suppliers that are driving new technological breakthroughs and advancements, in addition to providing attendees access to free, world-class educational sessions and expert-led panel discussions focused on 3D printing, digital health, and surgical robotics. To attend the free event, visit here.

BIOMEDevice recently underwent a strategic rebrand in order to hyper-focus on medtech that is transforming medicine and health, thus fueling the growth of the biotechnology market that is forecasted to reach $2.44 trillion by 2028, with the health application segment accounting for the largest share of 8.64% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 impact. “Progress in healthcare is driven by two powerful forces: continued education that facilitates discovery and industry-wide collaboration. We are proud to offer both at this year’s event, illuminating the companies and experts that are revolutionizing the biomedical field,” said Hayley Haggarty, group event director, BIOMEDevice Boston, organized by Informa Markets Engineering.

New to the BIOMEDevice brand, the exhibition floor will feature two Show Floor Zones dedicated to 3D Printing and Robotics. Each Zone will serve as a networking hub for attendees to mingle and meet suppliers specializing in their respective zone.

The prominent event also drives the future of the biomedical industry, offering attendees unfettered access to first-rate supplier and expert-led panel discussions and presentations made available at the Tech Theater and Center Stage, both of which featuring topics that range from how to infuse next-gen technology into the medical field to inspiring the next life-changing medical device. All event experiences will be accessible to attendees on the interactive expo floor to bring engineers, business leaders, disruptive companies, and innovative thinkers from the region’s top start-ups and medical device manufacturers together in the biomed epicenter.

Running adjacent to BIOMEDevice Boston at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from September 20-23 is Biotech Week Boston, a Festival comprised of 11 biotech and pharma events accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology, and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. This year’s Festival, organized by Informa Connect Life Sciences, features a curated series of general assembly keynotes from life science luminaries that will capture the attention of the entire festival. Among these renowned biopharma leaders includes Katalin Karikó, PhD, Senior VP RNA Protein Replacement Therapy at BioNTech, John Maraganore, PhD, CEO of Alnylam, Charles Sardonini, PhD, Head of Drug Substance Manufacturing at Sanofi, Hao Chen, PhD, Head of Cell & Viral Drug Substance at GSK Vaccines, to name a few. To see a full list of events as part of Biotech Week Boston, visit here.

Health and Safety

As with all Informa events, Informa Markets Engineering’s BIOMEDevice event will be run according to official government and local authority guidance in the first instance, as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. In addition, all Informa events worldwide, irrespective of format or location, will follow onsite safety measures called Informa AllSecure. These guidelines will help to ensure participants maximize their time while feeling confident and safe.

About Informa Markets – Engineering:

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

