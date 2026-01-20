BIOMAKERS Raises Additional $8 Million to Scale Global Precision Oncology Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOMAKERS, a precision medicine and oncology intelligence company headquartered in San Francisco, today announced the closing of an additional $8 million. The financing marks a key inflection point as the company transitions from building a differentiated global diagnostics and data infrastructure to scaling an AI-native platform – while continuing to expand its comprehensive molecular testing reach across Latin America – designed to accelerate drug and diagnostic development, improve clinical trial execution, and enable precision oncology at global scale.

BIOMAKERS has built an integrated oncology ecosystem combining large-scale molecular diagnostics, longitudinal real-world clinical data, and a diverse, deeply annotated tumor biobank. Operating across more than 20 countries, the company links genomic data directly to biospecimens and clinical outcomes, creating an intelligence layer that life sciences companies can use to de-risk R&D, expand trial access, and improve decision-making across the drug development lifecycle.

With its core infrastructure now in place, BIOMAKERS is entering a new phase focused on platform scalability and monetization. The company is deploying proprietary AI technologies to structure and harmonize real-world clinical data directly from hospital electronic medical records, unlocking previously inaccessible biological and clinical signals at scale, positioning BIOMAKERS as critical infrastructure for global precision oncology research and development.

To support this next phase, BIOMAKERS appointed Ezequiel Renzulli as Chief Operating Officer. Ezequiel previously held senior leadership roles at BillionToOne and Tempus, where he helped scale AI-driven diagnostics and data platforms for life science partners.

Consuelo Valverde, Founder and Managing Partner of Endurance28, said, “We believed in BIOMAKERS early because the team showed a rare combination of long-term vision and execution in a highly complex market. They’ve demonstrated exceptional discipline in combining science, data, and operations into a scalable platform while remaining focused on long-term value creation.”

BIOMAKERS’ platform includes a tumor biobank of more than 100,000 cases and growing, high-throughput genomic testing and molecular profiling capabilities, and a continuously growing clinical-genomic dataset representing under-sampled patient populations essential for regulatory relevance and therapeutic development. By maintaining direct, longitudinal connections to patients, physicians, and healthcare institutions, the company enables partners to move seamlessly from data generation to biological insight and clinical execution.

“Many companies provide data, but few can link genomic insights directly back to real patient samples at scale,” said Ben Freeberg, General Partner at Oncology Ventures. “BIOMAKERS has built an end-to-end system that creates durable value for pharma partners while enabling faster, more effective research and development.”

“This financing marks a transition from building infrastructure to scaling a global platform,” said Nicolás Kirchuk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BIOMAKERS. “We’ve spent years assembling the data, an integrated diagnostic network, and clinical connectivity required to power precision oncology. Now, with AI at the core of our platform, we’re positioned to make that intelligence broadly accessible, accelerating the development of next-generation therapies and emerging diagnostic tools worldwide.”

This round includes participation from Labcorp Venture Fund, Oncology Ventures, Endurance28, Zentynel, Sonen Capital, Sky High Fund, and other strategic investors with deep expertise across life sciences, healthcare technology, and data-driven platforms.

BIOMAKERS is a precision medicine and oncology intelligence company transforming clinical and genomic information into actionable insights for therapeutic and diagnostic development. Headquartered in San Francisco, with clinical laboratories in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, BIOMAKERS operates across Latin America and the United States, enabling global partners to access diverse, high-quality data and biospecimens at scale.

