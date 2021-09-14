Biognosys Enters Collaboration with Leading Life Science Company to Advance Next-generation Proteomics

Under the agreement, Evotec will utilize Biognosys’ proprietary proteomics data analysis platform to accelerate and de-risk drug development

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LCMS–Biognosys, an innovator and leader in next-generation proteomics technology and solutions for life sciences research, announced today that they have entered a collaboration with Evotec, a life science company that discovers, develops, and provides highly effective therapeutics for patients, to advance the adoption of next-generation proteomics in drug discovery and clinical research.

Evotec has been a long-term user of Biognosys’ software and kits within its research. The two companies are now working closely together to integrate Biognosys’ next-generation proteomics data analysis platform in drug discovery and clinical proteomics.

Under the extended partnership, Evotec will continue to utilize Spectronaut, Biognosys’ flagship data analysis software for data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics, in its research. The software employs advanced Search, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to translate data into actionable insights for life science research. Spectronaut enables reproducible and precise quantification of thousands of proteins in a single experiment and provides multidimensional insights into protein expression, function, and structure across all major biological species and sample types.

Additionally, Evotec is implementing Biognosys’ unique workflow for mass spectrometry facility management. This workflow combines Biognosys’ proprietary QuiC software with its patented indexed Retention Time (iRT) technology and iRT Kit to generate near real-time readouts from mass spectrometry instrument raw files for quality control.

The collaboration uniquely combines Evotec’s partnered drug discovery and development business model and focus on data-driven precision medicine, and Biognosys’ expertise and know-how in applying next-generation proteomics to transforming drug discovery and development.

Kristina Beeler, PhD, CBO of Biognosys, comments: “We are excited to deploy the power of proteomics to address some of the key challenges of drug development and work closely with Evotec to de-risk therapeutic assets early on.”

Christoph Schaab, PhD, SVP Head of Proteomics & Metabolomics at Evotec, comments: “Discovery proteomics is increasing its importance to derive functional insights in the early stages of the drug development pipeline. We are thrilled to integrate Biognosys’ proteomics data analysis expertise into Evotec’s pre-clinical and clinical development solutions for the benefit of our biopharma partners.”

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The Company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys’ unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.

About Evotec

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the worldleading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 3,900 highly qualified people. The Company’s 14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact Biognosys

Yves Serroen

Head of Marketing



Phone +41 (0) 79 571 09 21



yves.serroen@biognosys.com