BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline

New Field Trial Data Demonstrate Excellent Nematode Performance to Optimize Yield, Grower Returns on Vegetables, Wheat, Corn, Soybeans





DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans.

BioConsortia’s 2022 nematicide pipeline report includes more than 250 data points collected across a wide variety of production practices, soil types, crops and nematode pests. The company’s multi-year testing program reported corn average yield increases of 5.7 to 9 bushels per acre with positive yield contribution as frequently as 89%, depending on the product.

“Our 2022 field studies demonstrate the strength of our nematicide discovery platform that relies on our patented Advanced Microbial Screening™ (AMS) process to identify strong, root-affiliated microbes that control pests and influence yield, and then to optimize their fit as nematicides,” said Marcus Meadows-Smith, CEO of BioConsortia. “With five unique nematode control product leads now validated through several years of field trials, we are actively partnering with leading companies from the seed, seed treatment and crop protection segments to advance these innovations to markets around the world.”

The five product leads ready for partnering from the BioConsortia nematicide pipeline are each based on single-strain, spore-forming beneficial bacteria. They were originally identified and optimized using the company’s AMS process, which is used first to find and then to apply selection pressure that advances the microbe’s performance in response to a targeted stress.

“Our focus on rugged, spore-forming bacteria results in products with long shelf-life, without handling or storage restrictions, that can be applied in low-dose rates to seeds,” said Dr. Hong Zhu, Senior Vice-president of R&D at BioConsortia. “We believe delivering products that are easy-to-use and integrated into existing farming practices speeds the introduction of innovation.”

BioConsortia’s research platform and product development strategy has similarly been used to facilitate the company’s quick entrance into the nitrogen-fixation segment, with more than a dozen microbial strains now in advanced field testing as solutions to increase crop yields in reduced levels of nitrogen. The company announced in 2021 a development and commercialization partnership for nitrogen-fixation in some key territories with The Mosaic Company.

Leaders from BioConsortia’s scientific and partnering teams will be presenting the latest updates on their nematicide and nitrogen-fixation pipelines to partners and potential partners at the upcoming American Seed Trade Association Expo in Chicago, December 5th through 8th. Companies interested in learning more about the unique, highly effective R&D platform at BioConsortia or the nematicide, nitrogen-fixation, fungicide and biostimulant products in the company’s pipeline can connect at info@bioconsortia.com.

ABOUT BIOCONSORTIA:

BioConsortia, Inc. develops superior microbial products that protect plants, enhance fertility, and increase yields while improving the sustainability of agriculture for our environment. Pioneering the use of directed selection within microbial communities, our patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge GenePro genomics and gene-engineering platform enable us to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes.

BioConsortia’s microbial products deliver superior efficacy, higher consistency, and easier grower adoption. Our rich pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; bionematicides & biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases; and products for post-harvest pathogen control to safeguard food waste in the distribution chain, retail store and home. BioConsortia is producing breakthrough solutions for growers in major agricultural markets with multiple environmental benefits.

