BioConnect’s Trust Platform for Small Spaces Wins SIA’s 2022 New Product Showcase Award for Key/ Equipment Assets Management

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioConnect was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as an award winner at the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

BioConnect was selected as the 2022 winner of the Key / Equipment Assets Management Solutions category for its Trust Platform for Small Spaces and honored March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor. BioConnect will be on display March 23-25 in Booth #22067 on the ISC West show floor.

BioConnect’s Trust Platform for Small Spaces allows you to extend your existing access control system into whatever places require you to monitor access or control the movement of goods, such as safes or key cabinets. Your existing users and credentials can work on-line, inside vehicles and even off-line – and you can add additional security where needed through the industry’s largest integrated array of physical, digital and mobile-based authentication.

“BioConnect is thrilled to accept this award from SIA for our Trust Platform for Small Space Solution. This technology will provide additional layers of security when securing and transporting both important keys and controlled substances. We are proud of the work we have done, and we are honored to be selected as the winner amongst a competitive category of impressive solutions.” Courtney Gibson, Chief Technology and Security Officer, BioConnect.

“SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA congratulates BioConnect for standing out among the impressive field of entrants in this competitive flagship awards program.”

The SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories.

BioConnect offers the latest biometric devices and technologies to secure your doors and your entire enterprise in one platform. Our products can be seamlessly integrated into your existing systems – no ‘rip and replace’ needed. The company has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada and is passionately powered by the brightest and most innovative minds. With over 60 BioConnectors, we are quickly growing and scaling towards the future.

