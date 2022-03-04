Bioceres Crop Solutions to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15, 2022

Home Business Wire Bioceres Crop Solutions to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15,...
ROSARIO, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, has been invited to attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Bioceres Chief Financial Officer Enrique López Lecube will attend the event in-person and will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s recently released results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 ended December 31, 2021, its HB4 program momentum and upcoming milestones.

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Attendee: Chief Financial Officer Enrique López Lecube

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on 34th Annual ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

BIOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Bioceres Crop Solutions
Rodrigo Krause

Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@biocerescrops.com

