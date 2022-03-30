binx health Voted as Finalist in Medical Design Excellence Awards 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MDEA—binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company is pleased to announce its selection as a finalist in the Medical Design Excellence Awards 2022. The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) is the premier awards program for the medtech industry with a mission to recognize significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.

“We are honored to be included in the esteemed list of MDEA 2022 finalists,” said Anna Dixon, CTO of binx health. “The binx io was developed with the healthcare consumer in mind. We wanted to create a solution that would improve efficiency and productivity of point-of-care testing, simplify infrastructure, processes and procedures, and reduce cost by decreasing sample packaging and transport.”

Being chosen as a finalist for the MDEAs is a remarkable accomplishment. Finalists are selected by a panel of industry experts, including designers, engineers, and clinicians. binx health’s io was selected as a finalist in the “Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems” category.

binx health’s FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived io platform is the first ever molecular, point-of-care test for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea for both men and women that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. The versatile and extensible platform offers molecular point-of-care results, enabling single-visit test and treatment.

For patients who seek care at physical locations, and when their priority is speed of result, the binx io provides rapid testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea at pharmacies, clinics and at venues with a CLIA certificate of waiver, at performance levels equivalent to tests performed in central laboratories. The binx io platform tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea for both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients using a urine sample for men and a self- or clinician-collected vaginal swab sample for women. The binx io offers the potential to improve health and economic outcomes by enabling single-visit, onsite diagnosis and treatment for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

The category winners and best-in-show recipient will be announced on April 7 on mddionline.com. Browse the list of MDEA 2022 finalists here.

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions who have access to large patient populations and have a significant interest in delivering or facilitating better healthcare to provide access to and enable more streamlined delivery of diagnostic testing and care. Its omnichannel platform includes the point-of-care io platform, which puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, and the Company’s suite of physician-mediated and medical guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings, which bring high-quality testing, population health tools, and seamless digital integration capability to those unable or unwilling to visit a clinic location.

binx’s io platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea from male and female specimens that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. For more information, visit www.binx.com.

