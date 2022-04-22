Home Business Wire Billtrust to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Flint Lane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.billtrust.com under the heading, “News & Events.” To participate via telephone, please dial 877-300-8521 (toll free) or 412-317-6026 (international).

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Billtrust investor relations website. A telephonic replay will also be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free) or 412-317-6671 (international) using conference ID 10166195.

About BTRS Holdings Inc.

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

John T. Williams

IR@billtrust.com

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

PR@billtrust.com

