Billtrust to Participate in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET.

Live webcasts and replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

John T. Williams

IR@billtrust.com

Media Contact:

Paul Accardo

paccardo@billtrust.com

