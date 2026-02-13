BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by half a million businesses to manage, move and maximize their money, announced today its participation in the following conferences:

Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. PST

Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2026

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley event will be accessible at https://investor.bill.com. Webcast replays can be accessed from BILL’s Investor Relations website for approximately thirty days. Please note the presentation time is subject to change.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 8 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

