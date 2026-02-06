BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-
  • Q2 Core Revenue Increased 17% Year-Over-Year
  • Q2 Total Revenue Increased 14% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by half a million businesses to manage, move and maximize their money, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.



“We delivered a strong Q2, with a significant beat on revenue and profitability, and continued our track record of rapid innovation,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. “With a leading position in a large market, strong brand recognition, and a differentiated platform and distribution ecosystem, we are leveraging our unique assets alongside AI to eliminate unnecessary workflows and shape the future of touchless B2B transactions.”

“We accelerated core revenue growth while strengthening our margin profile,” said Rohini Jain, BILL CFO. “Our Q2 performance underscores the durability of our business and the discipline of our investment approach. Looking ahead, we are focused on extending differentiation, driving efficiency, and delivering long‑term shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026:

  • Total revenue was $414.7 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
  • Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $375.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Subscription fees were $72.1 million, up 6% year-over-year. Transaction fees were $303.1 million, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, was $39.5 million.
  • Gross profit was $331.1 million, representing an 79.8% gross margin, compared to $295.9 million, or an 81.6% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $347.8 million, representing an 83.9% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $308.9 million, or an 85.2% non-GAAP gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
  • Operating loss was $18.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP operating income was $74.1 million, compared to $62.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • Net loss was $2.6 million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $33.5 million, or $0.33 and $(0.06) per share, basic and diluted, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $73.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $62.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • Served 498,500 businesses using our solutions as of the end of the second quarter.1
  • Processed $95 billion in total payment volume in the second quarter, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
  • Processed 35 million transactions during the second quarter, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
  • Repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of BILL common stock in the second quarter for a total cost of approximately $133 million.

 

1 Businesses using more than one of our solutions are included separately in the total for each solution utilized.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

 

Q3 FY26

Guidance

 

FY26

Guidance

Total revenue (millions)

$397.5 - $407.5

 

$1,631.0 - $1,651.0

Year-over-year total revenue growth

11% - 14%

 

12% - 13%

Core revenue (millions)

$364.5 - $374.5

 

$1,489.5 - $1,509.5

Year-over-year core revenue growth

14% - 17%

 

15% - 16%

Non-GAAP operating income (millions)

$62.5 - $67.5

 

$274.0 - $286.5

Non-GAAP net income (millions)

$60.5 - $64.5

 

$267.5 - $277.5

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.53 - $0.57

 

$2.33 - $2.41

The outlook for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share includes a non-GAAP provision for income taxes of 20%. The outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share does not take any future repurchases of BILL shares into account, as its impact on a per diluted share basis is not reasonably estimable.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

BILL has not provided a reconciliation of its non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income or non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

In conjunction with this announcement, BILL will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss fiscal second quarter 2026 results and our outlook for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2026 and fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of BILL’s website: https://investor.bill.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 8 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our total revenue, core revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2026 and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, our planned investments in fiscal year 2026, our revenue growth and profitability profile in future years, activity under our share repurchase program, and our expectations for the growth of demand for our platform and the expansion of our customers’ utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, including changes in interest rates, significant political and regulatory developments or changes in trade policy, including government budget cuts, government shutdowns, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, inflationary, recessionary, and volatile market environments, as well as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, credit risk related to our BILL Divvy Cards and our invoice financing offering, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our expectations for developing and deploying AI agents and other AI tools, our ability to invest in our business and develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impacts of acquisitions, investments and other strategic transactions, changes to card network rules and interchange fee rates, our relationships with accounting firms, financial institutions and software providers, the global impacts of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the actual and expected impacts of the above factors on the SMBs we serve and other risks detailed in the registration statements and periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of BILL’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin:

  • stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes
  • depreciation and amortization

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income:

  • stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes
  • depreciation and amortization
  • restructuring
  • professional advisory fees related to shareholders' activism

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share:

  • stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
  • depreciation and amortization
  • restructuring
  • professional advisory fees related to shareholders' activism
  • gain on debt extinguishment
  • amortization of debt issuance costs
  • non-GAAP provision for income taxes

It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. We also periodically review our non-GAAP financial measures and may revise these measures to reflect changes in our business or otherwise, including our blended U.S. statutory tax rate.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes charged to cost of revenue and operating expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, and related payroll taxes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions while the related payroll taxes are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Depreciation and amortization. We exclude depreciation and amortization from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash charge provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Depreciation and amortization do not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs paid in cash.

Restructuring. We exclude costs incurred in connection with formal restructuring plans and reductions-in-force from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs are atypical and would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations.

Professional advisory fees related to shareholders' activism. We exclude costs associated with incremental professional advisory fees incurred in connection with activist shareholders, as these costs are atypical and do not reflect costs incurred from the Company’s regular engagement with shareholders.

Gain on debt extinguishment. We exclude gain on debt extinguishment associated with our repurchases of certain of our outstanding convertible senior notes because we believe that excluding this non-cash gain provides better insight regarding our operational performance.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our issuance of our convertible senior notes and credit arrangement from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Consists of assumed provision for income taxes based on the statutory tax rate taking into consideration the nature of the taxed item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is generated, after incurring operating expenses, purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs, for future operational expenses and investment in our business. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in the ordinary course of business. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain strong balance sheets and invest in future growth.

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,

2025

 

June 30,

2025

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,094,530

 

 

$

1,038,346

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,146,970

 

 

 

1,180,110

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

41,163

 

 

 

32,341

 

Acquired card receivables, net

 

 

732,084

 

 

 

685,108

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

278,473

 

 

 

258,418

 

Funds held for customers

 

 

4,032,211

 

 

 

4,044,470

 

Total current assets

 

 

7,325,431

 

 

 

7,238,793

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

52,017

 

 

 

56,086

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

127,028

 

 

 

116,611

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

192,475

 

 

 

222,805

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,396,509

 

 

 

2,396,509

 

Other assets

 

 

32,974

 

 

 

33,178

 

Total assets

 

$

10,126,434

 

 

$

10,063,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

5,044

 

 

$

16,293

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

33,081

 

 

 

39,581

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

20,887

 

 

 

22,435

 

Other accruals and current liabilities

 

 

339,017

 

 

 

252,455

 

Borrowings from credit facilities

 

 

 

 

 

180,005

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

 

 

33,421

 

Customer fund deposits

 

 

4,032,211

 

 

 

4,044,470

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,430,240

 

 

 

4,588,660

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

424

 

 

 

285

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

53,490

 

 

 

58,372

 

Borrowings from credit facilities

 

 

330,000

 

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

1,503,600

 

 

 

1,501,044

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

1,581

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,319,625

 

 

 

6,149,942

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

5,524,079

 

 

 

5,414,645

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

13,775

 

 

 

10,197

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,731,047

)

 

 

(1,510,804

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

3,806,809

 

 

 

3,914,040

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

10,126,434

 

 

$

10,063,982

 

 

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and transaction fees (1)

 

$

375,128

 

 

$

319,616

 

 

$

733,134

 

 

$

634,559

 

Interest on funds held for customers

 

 

39,543

 

 

 

42,938

 

 

 

77,279

 

 

 

86,445

 

Total revenue

 

 

414,671

 

 

 

362,554

 

 

 

810,413

 

 

 

721,004

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service costs (1)

 

 

69,190

 

 

 

56,298

 

 

 

135,257

 

 

 

109,900

 

Depreciation and amortization (2)

 

 

14,398

 

 

 

10,310

 

 

 

25,335

 

 

 

21,403

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

83,588

 

 

 

66,608

 

 

 

160,592

 

 

 

131,303

 

Gross profit

 

 

331,083

 

 

 

295,946

 

 

 

649,821

 

 

 

589,701

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

 

 

82,806

 

 

 

84,784

 

 

 

163,095

 

 

 

163,469

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

 

155,439

 

 

 

132,534

 

 

 

304,656

 

 

 

258,856

 

General and administrative (1)

 

 

79,497

 

 

 

71,122

 

 

 

156,414

 

 

 

137,893

 

Provision for expected credit losses

 

 

22,624

 

 

 

21,358

 

 

 

38,720

 

 

 

42,019

 

Depreciation and amortization (2)

 

 

8,381

 

 

 

7,858

 

 

 

16,448

 

 

 

16,871

 

Restructuring

 

 

412

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,282

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

349,159

 

 

 

317,656

 

 

 

688,615

 

 

 

619,108

 

Operating loss

 

 

(18,076

)

 

 

(21,710

)

 

 

(38,794

)

 

 

(29,407

)

Other income, net

 

 

16,010

 

 

 

55,303

 

 

 

33,916

 

 

 

73,181

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

(2,066

)

 

 

33,593

 

 

 

(4,878

)

 

 

43,774

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

522

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

672

 

 

 

1,314

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(2,588

)

 

$

33,548

 

 

$

(5,550

)

 

$

42,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

0.02

 

Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

100,532

 

 

 

103,102

 

 

 

101,227

 

 

 

104,394

 

Diluted

 

 

100,532

 

 

 

104,480

 

 

 

101,227

 

 

 

107,718

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation charged to revenue and expenses as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue - subscription and transaction fees

$

634

 

$

608

 

$

1,242

 

$

1,135

Cost of revenue - service costs

 

2,248

 

 

 

2,579

 

 

 

4,593

 

 

 

4,732

 

Research and development

 

29,161

 

 

 

29,270

 

 

 

55,061

 

 

 

52,903

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,019

 

 

 

10,480

 

 

 

19,645

 

 

 

21,274

 

General and administrative

 

22,164

 

 

 

22,943

 

 

 

42,489

 

 

 

40,497

 

Restructuring

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

64,257

 

 

$

65,880

 

 

$

123,061

 

 

$

120,541

 

(2) Depreciation and amortization do not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs paid in cash of $12.6 million and $17.1 million during the three and six months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $3.6 million and $7.4 million during the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, which are included in service costs in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(2,588

)

 

$

33,548

 

 

$

(5,550

)

 

$

42,460

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

64,256

 

 

 

65,884

 

 

 

123,061

 

 

 

120,541

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

15,165

 

 

 

14,657

 

 

 

30,330

 

 

 

31,595

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

7,615

 

 

 

3,510

 

 

 

11,454

 

 

 

6,679

 

Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and other paid in cash

 

12,610

 

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

17,117

 

 

 

7,833

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,625

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

3,235

 

 

 

1,896

 

Accretion of discount on investments in marketable debt securities

 

(6,422

)

 

 

(9,431

)

 

 

(13,886

)

 

 

(21,672

)

Accretion of discount on loans held for investment

 

(7,144

)

 

 

(5,329

)

 

 

(13,677

)

 

 

(9,960

)

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

(40,550

)

 

 

 

 

 

(40,550

)

Provision for expected credit losses on acquired card receivables and other financial assets

 

22,624

 

 

 

21,358

 

 

 

38,720

 

 

 

42,019

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

2,050

 

 

 

2,062

 

 

 

4,069

 

 

 

4,107

 

Other

 

468

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

836

 

 

 

590

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(9,075

)

 

 

2,868

 

 

 

(8,802

)

 

 

(1,160

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

7,510

 

 

 

(26,164

)

 

 

12,913

 

 

 

(27,307

)

Other assets

 

1,168

 

 

 

2,004

 

 

 

(210

)

 

 

8,914

 

Accounts payable

 

(724

)

 

 

(5,878

)

 

 

(10,521

)

 

 

(2,074

)

Other accruals and current liabilities

 

(1,644

)

 

 

16,802

 

 

 

19,182

 

 

 

7,011

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,360

)

 

 

(2,080

)

 

 

(4,691

)

 

 

(4,428

)

Deferred revenue

 

183

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

(1,408

)

 

 

804

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

105,317

 

 

 

78,716

 

 

 

202,172

 

 

 

167,298

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments

 

(310,786

)

 

 

(572,575

)

 

 

(683,133

)

 

 

(1,210,567

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of corporate and customer fund short-term investments

 

453,200

 

 

 

539,073

 

 

 

781,454

 

 

 

1,102,750

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(2,868

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,868

)

Purchases of loans held for investment

 

(268,604

)

 

 

(198,987

)

 

 

(510,284

)

 

 

(380,673

)

Principal repayments of loans held for investment

 

271,096

 

 

 

197,462

 

 

 

515,567

 

 

 

369,449

 

Acquired card receivables, net

 

6,918

 

 

 

54,918

 

 

 

(45,908

)

 

 

6,950

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,492

)

 

 

(399

)

 

 

(2,791

)

 

 

(399

)

Capitalization of internal-use software costs

 

(12,692

)

 

 

(6,720

)

 

 

(25,986

)

 

 

(13,759

)

Other

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(579

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

136,574

 

 

 

9,842

 

 

 

27,853

 

 

 

(129,696

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

1,400,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,400,000

 

Cash paid for convertible senior notes issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(23,100

)

 

 

 

 

 

(23,100

)

Payments for repurchase and settlement of convertible senior notes

 

(33,463

)

 

 

(539,403

)

 

 

(33,463

)

 

 

(539,403

)

Purchase of capped calls

 

 

 

 

(92,960

)

 

 

 

 

 

(92,960

)

Customer fund deposits liability

 

51,771

 

 

 

(25,781

)

 

 

(16,628

)

 

 

52,731

 

Prepaid card deposits

 

12,330

 

 

 

21,049

 

 

 

29,094

 

 

 

32,371

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(132,651

)

 

 

(199,999

)

 

 

(215,796

)

 

 

(400,001

)

Proceeds from line of credit borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

558

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

834

 

 

 

2,252

 

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards

 

(15,397

)

 

 

(3,410

)

 

 

(29,477

)

 

 

(4,714

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

4,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,648

 

 

 

5,302

 

Other

 

(812

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,128

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(113,016

)

 

 

537,631

 

 

 

(111,916

)

 

 

432,478

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

(2

)

 

 

(645

)

 

 

73

 

 

 

(772

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

128,873

 

 

 

625,544

 

 

 

118,182

 

 

 

469,308

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,540,194

 

 

 

3,195,163

 

 

 

3,550,885

 

 

 

3,351,399

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,669,067

 

 

$

3,820,707

 

 

$

3,669,067

 

 

$

3,820,707

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows above:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,094,530

 

 

$

1,566,271

 

 

$

1,094,530

 

 

$

1,566,271

 

Restricted cash included in other current assets

 

126,324

 

 

 

92,613

 

 

 

126,324

 

 

 

92,613

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

3,304

 

 

 

5,297

 

 

 

3,304

 

 

 

5,297

 

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers

 

2,444,909

 

 

 

2,156,526

 

 

 

2,444,909

 

 

 

2,156,526

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

3,669,067

 

 

$

3,820,707

 

 

$

3,669,067

 

 

$

3,820,707

 

 

Contacts

IR Contact:

Jack Andrews
investor@ir.bill.com

Press Contact:

Lauren Johns
pr@hq.bill.com


Read full story here