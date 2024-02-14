BILL Maintains #1 Spot on G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for Accounting and Finance Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), has once again been named to G2’s annual Best Software Awards, with BILL Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable maintaining the top position again this year on G2’s Top 50 Accounting and Finance Software Products for 2024 list. G2’s annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.





“SMBs are the backbone of our economy and the communities they serve,” said Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer of BILL. “Our commitment to delivering the best products is deeply rooted in our mission to serve SMBs and accountants to help them thrive. As a category leader, this recognition underscores the trust SMBs place in BILL and the critical value they derive from automating their financial operations with our innovative platform.”

Here’s What Customers Across Industries Are Saying About BILL:

“It’s a perfect solution for accounting,” said Madhukar B, Manager at Consero Global. “The BILL platform is very easy to understand, implement, and integrate with any accounting software. We use BILL to record AP bills for our clients and give them reports on a weekly basis on how much we are on the hook to our vendors and how many invoices are in the approval queue.”

“BILL was extremely easy to set up and user friendly,” said Josh Hoefler, MBA, Chief Financial Officer at Midwest Barrel Co. “We use BILL everyday to look up past payments and have them all in one place. BILL consolidates all of our outstanding accounts payable so our invoices can be conveniently categorized and payment can be made in bulk. It is incredibly helpful that BILL analyzes statements, identifies vendor names, invoice numbers, and due dates, so that things are sped up. It makes it easy to pay in multiple ways as well. It is extremely convenient that you can set up payments in advance and check to see when payments have cleared.”

G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice.”

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

