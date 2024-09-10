BILL Hires Payments Industry Leader Mary Kay Bowman as EVP, GM of Payments and Financial Services

Adds proven business builder with demonstrated payments innovation experience to accelerate category leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced Mary Kay Bowman has joined as EVP, GM of Payments and Financial Services. As a member of the executive leadership team, Bowman will oversee the payments and financial services business, reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.





“This is an exciting time as we accelerate our momentum and extend our category leadership position. The market opportunity we are pursuing is immense, and there couldn’t be a better time to bring the kind of deep leadership expertise Mary Kay has in payments and financial services,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. “We’re driving an ambitious innovation agenda to enrich existing payment offerings, deliver new payment options for our SMB and accountant customers, and capitalize on our potential as the essential financial operations platform for SMBs.”

“I’m delighted to be joining BILL as the company continues to scale and lead a large opportunity with SMBs,” said Mary Kay Bowman, EVP, GM of Payments and Financial Services at BILL. “I’ve dedicated my career to bringing great technology solutions to SMBs. Innovation starts with customers, and I’m passionate about creating value for SMBs by delivering industry-leading payments capabilities for them and their trusted accounting advisors and banking partners.”

A B2B Payments Executive with Deep Leadership Experience

Mary Kay has over 20 years of global payments strategy, product development, and operations experience. Throughout her career, she has worked at the intersection of commerce and financial services, including online, cloud, and mobile commerce. Most recently she was Head of Global Buyer, Seller and Platform Product and Solutions at Visa, leading the strategy for acceptance products and solutions, driving the development and delivery of new services and solutions to transform the payment experience. Prior to that, she was Square’s Head of Payments, overseeing engineering, product, and operations teams. She also spent 11 years overseeing Amazon’s global payment acceptance, issuance, and gift card programs and led global payments for Digital River. Mary Kay holds a degree in Business Administration and Art from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:



John Welton



john.welton@hq.bill.com

IR Contact:



Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com