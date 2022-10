Bill.com to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Bill.com (newly branded as BILL) will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the BILL investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on BILL’s investor relations website.

About BILL: BILL is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses. As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can flourish. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:



Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:



Mark Heller



mheller@hq.bill.com