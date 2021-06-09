Home Business Wire Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that management will be participating at Oppenheimer’s 2021 Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:45am ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.

Investor Contact:

Karen Sansot

ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

Oriana Branon

obranon@hq.bill.com
619-997-0299

