Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that the company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:

John Rettig, Bill.com CFO, will participate at the 2022 Wolfe FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET)

René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder, will be a keynote speaker at the 17th Annual KeyBanc Emerging Tech Summit on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:05pm PT (3:05pm ET)

Live webcasts and replays will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information visit www.bill.com.

