Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that management will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Presentation: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00am ET

Jefferies Software Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:30am PT

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 3:20pm CT

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:45am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com. Please note presentation times are subject to change.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

Contacts

IR Contact:

Karen Sansot

ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:

Oriana Branon

obranon@hq.bill.com

