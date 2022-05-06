Bill.com Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Q3 Core Revenue Increased 182% Year-Over-Year

Q3 Organic Core Revenue Increased 74% Year-Over-Year

Q3 Transaction Fees Increased 286% Year-Over-Year

Q3 Organic Transaction Fees Increased 101% Year-Over-Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We delivered a great quarter driven by robust demand for our solutions,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. “We are executing against our strategy to drive organic momentum across our solutions while building a unified platform experience incorporating the strengths of Divvy and Invoice2go. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we build the de facto solution to serve small businesses’ financial operations needs.”

“We delivered strong revenue growth and a bottom line significantly better than expectations in the third quarter,” said John Rettig, Bill.com CFO. “Organic core revenue increased 74% year-over-year and Divvy spend management revenue increased 155% year-over-year. Our revenue outperformance and disciplined execution led to a better-than-expected non-GAAP net loss.”

Bill.com’s reported financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 include the results of Divvy and Invoice2go. Organic results exclude the impact of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2022:

Total revenue was $166.9 million, an increase of 179% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $165.5 million, an increase of 182% year-over-year. Organic core revenue was $102.1 million, up 74% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go revenue of $63.4 million. Subscription fees were $52.2 million, up 78% year-over-year. Organic subscription fees were $43.2 million, up 48% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of approximately $9.0 million. Transaction fees were $113.3 million, up 286% year-over year. Organic transaction fees were $58.9 million, up 101% year-over-year, and excluded Divvy and Invoice2go fees of $54.4 million.

Gross profit was $129.6 million, representing a 77.6% gross margin, compared to $44.3 million, or a 74.2% gross margin, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $141.1 million, representing a 84.6% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $46.0 million, or a 76.9% non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Loss from operations was $83.2 million, compared to a loss from operations of $15.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $5.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net loss was $86.7 million, or ($0.84) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $26.7 million, or ($0.32) per share, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $8.7 million, or ($0.08) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.02) per share, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

The metrics listed below identified as Bill.com metrics exclude the results of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Served 146,600 Bill.com customers as of the end of the third quarter. Also served 18,100 spending businesses that used Divvy and 221,400 subscribers that used Invoice2go.

Processed $55.1 billion in total payment volume (TPV) for Bill.com customers in the third quarter, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Also processed $2.1 billion in card payment volume for Divvy.

Processed 9.5 million transactions during the third quarter through the Bill.com platform, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year. In addition, processed 5.9 million Divvy card transactions.

Expanded a long-standing partnership with CPA.com by adding Divvy as its new exclusive partner for expense management, corporate card, and spend management.

Added businesswoman, journalist, and former U.S. Small Business Administration cabinet member, Aida Álvarez, to our board of directors.

Welcomed human resources and organizational development executive, Michael DeAngelo, as our Chief People Officer.

Announced Mark Lenhard, the CEO of Invoice2go and Bill.com’s COO, will be leaving the company in September 2022.

Earned #1 position in G2’s 2022 Top 100 Accounting and Finance Software ranking and recognized on the Top 100 list for the third year in a row.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Q4 FY22 Guidance FY22 Guidance Total revenue (millions) $182.3 – $183.3 $624.0 – $625.0 Year-over-year total revenue growth 133% -134% 162% – 162% Non-GAAP net loss (millions) ($14.9) – ($13.9) ($35.9) – ($34.9) Non-GAAP net loss per share ($0.14) – ($0.13) ($0.35) – ($0.34)

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Bill.com has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss per share guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Bill.com will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss fiscal third quarter results and our outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of Bill.com’s website: https://investor.bill.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, 2022 and our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, our expectations for the growth of demand on our platform and the expansion of our customers’ utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), variants thereof, and their impact on our employees, customers, strategic partners, vendors, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition and on supply chains and labor markets, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, the market, interest rate, foreign exchange and other conditions that the customer funds we hold in trust are subject to, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impacts of acquisitions and investments, including our ability to integrate Divvy and Invoice2go, our accounting for and internal controls related to Divvy and Invoice2go operating results, changes in staffing levels, macroeconomic factors, including interest rate, inflationary and recessionary environments, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the SEC, including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Bill.com’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Items excluded from non-GAAP gross margin include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation, employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based compensation and depreciation expense. Items excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation, employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based compensation, depreciation expense, and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Items excluded from non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share include stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based compensation, depreciation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt discount (and accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs, and income tax associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, and related payroll taxes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions while the related payroll taxes are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Depreciation expense. We exclude depreciation expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Amortization of intangible assets. We exclude amortization of intangible assets from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses. We exclude acquisition and integration-related expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations. In addition, we believe that acquisition and integration-related expenses are non-recurring charges unique to a specific acquisition. Although we may engage in future acquisitions, such acquisitions and the associated acquisition and integration-related expenses are considered unique and not comparable to other acquisitions.

Amortization of debt discount (accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs. We exclude amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with our issuance of our convertible senior notes and accretion of debt premium associated with our credit agreements from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Income tax effect associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments. We exclude the income tax effect associated with acquisition and non-GAAP adjustments from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,639,371 $ 509,615 Short-term investments 1,143,408 655,314 Accounts receivable, net 26,859 18,222 Acquired card receivables, net 237,511 147,093 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,865 67,195 Funds held for customers 3,043,540 2,208,598 Total current assets 6,182,554 3,606,037 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 78,739 71,925 Property and equipment, net 53,279 48,902 Intangible assets, net 452,351 417,341 Goodwill 2,363,109 1,772,043 Other assets 53,804 52,925 Total assets $ 9,183,836 $ 5,969,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,433 $ 11,904 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,478 20,287 Other accruals and current liabilities 155,127 84,870 Borrowings from credit facilities, net 30,370 — Convertible senior notes, net 1,134,835 — Customer fund deposits 3,043,540 2,208,598 Total current liabilities 4,391,783 2,325,659 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 84,931 86,639 Borrowings from credit facilities, net 48,071 79,534 Convertible senior notes, net 561,457 909,847 Other long-term liabilities 29,278 37,904 Total liabilities 5,115,520 3,439,583 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 4,535,699 2,777,155 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,499 ) (100 ) Accumulated deficit (459,886 ) (247,467 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,068,316 2,529,590 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,183,836 $ 5,969,173

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, Nine months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (1) 2022 2021 (1) Revenue $ 166,911 $ 59,738 $ 441,738 $ 159,992 Cost of revenue (2) 37,342 15,434 101,563 41,513 Gross profit 129,569 44,304 340,175 118,479 Operating expenses Research and development (2) 60,230 22,286 154,656 60,558 Sales and marketing (2) 92,065 15,190 235,194 42,272 General and administrative (2) 60,457 22,124 183,788 58,897 Total operating expenses 212,752 59,600 573,638 161,727 Loss from operations (83,183 ) (15,296 ) (233,463 ) (43,248 ) Other expenses, net (4,416 ) (11,432 ) (12,891 ) (13,943 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (87,599 ) (26,728 ) (246,354 ) (57,191 ) Benefit from income taxes (879 ) — (4,935 ) (333 ) Net loss $ (86,720 ) $ (26,728 ) $ (241,419 ) $ (56,858 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (2.39 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 103,830 82,627 100,856 81,446 ____________________________________ (1) Excludes the results of Divvy and Invoice2go. (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,262 $ 728 $ 3,674 $ 1,971 Research and development 13,912 3,638 38,752 9,953 Sales and marketing 17,758 1,711 36,911 5,086 General and administrative 19,878 4,603 61,044 14,253 $ 52,810 $ 10,680 $ 140,381 $ 31,263

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, Nine months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (1) 2022 2021 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (86,720 ) $ (26,728 ) $ (241,419 ) $ (56,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,197 1,526 8,220 3,449 Stock-based compensation 52,810 10,680 140,381 31,263 Amortization of debt discount (accretion of debt premium) and issuance costs 1,407 11,819 3,362 15,724 Amortization of intangible assets 19,769 — 56,209 — Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on investments in marketable debt securities 3,401 1,247 10,039 1,970 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,224 958 6,307 2,635 Provision for losses on acquired card receivables 6,086 — 15,621 — Deferred income taxes (869 ) — (4,691 ) (333 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,426 ) (2,547 ) (5,846 ) (5,332 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,581 (1,381 ) (2,966 ) (6,149 ) Other assets 131 (532 ) (968 ) (11,799 ) Accounts payable (2,412 ) (439 ) (4,435 ) 927 Other accruals and current liabilities 24,095 70 12,665 58 Operating lease liabilities (2,639 ) 852 (5,591 ) 7,782 Other long-term liabilities 2,000 3 302 576 Deferred revenue 810 2,892 5,191 2,924 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,445 (1,580 ) (7,619 ) (13,163 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents — — (144,541 ) — Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments (723,708 ) (784,583 ) (2,176,127 ) (1,486,025 ) Proceeds from maturities of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 640,796 329,774 1,308,650 830,933 Proceeds from sale of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 6,000 83,786 50,744 119,072 Increase in other receivables included in funds held for customers (5,312 ) (9,091 ) (13,547 ) (9,072 ) Increase in acquired card receivables (20,685 ) — (89,909 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (1,291 ) (3,426 ) (3,758 ) (17,062 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,386 ) (378 ) (7,409 ) (1,038 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,586 ) (383,918 ) (1,075,897 ) (563,192 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon public offering, net of underwriting discounts and other offering costs (30 ) — 1,341,122 — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and issuance costs — (224 ) 560,075 1,129,379 Purchase of capped call — — (37,893 ) (87,860 ) Increase (decrease) in customer fund deposits liability (336,855 ) (287,840 ) 834,942 285,590 Payments of line of credit borrowings — (2,300 ) — (2,300 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,332 5,592 29,116 23,034 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 7,123 4,537 12,849 8,864 Other — — (351 ) (664 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (323,430 ) (280,235 ) 2,739,860 1,356,043 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 75 — — — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (403,496 ) (665,733 ) 1,656,344 779,688 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,869,532 3,037,798 1,809,692 1,592,377 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,466,036 $ 2,372,065 $ 3,466,036 $ 2,372,065 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,639,371 $ 1,223,724 1,639,371 1,223,724 Restricted cash included in other current assets 28,343 35 28,343 35 Restricted cash included in other assets 6,724 — 6,724 — Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers 1,791,598 1,148,306 1,791,598 1,148,306 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,466,036 $ 2,372,065 $ 3,466,036 $ 2,372,065 (1) Excludes the results of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Contacts

IR Contact:



Karen Sansot



ksansot@hq.bill.com

Press Contact:



Oriana Branon



obranon@hq.bill.com

619-997-0299

