Bill.com Appoints Germaine Cota as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today the appointment of Germaine Cota to the position of Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting. Ms. Cota will oversee global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, and treasury functions at Bill.com and report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Rettig.

“We’re excited to have Germaine join the Bill.com team and support our mission to make it simple for SMBs to connect and do business,” said John Rettig, Chief Financial Officer at Bill.com. “Germaine’s technical experience, track record of scaling high performance teams, and leadership skills will be a great addition to the company during a time of rapid growth.”

Ms. Cota brings significant experience in finance, technical accounting, and leadership to Bill.com. Prior to joining Bill.com, Ms. Cota was Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer at 8×8, Inc., and was previously U.S. CFO at Nikkei listed Mercari, Inc., and Assistant Controller at LinkedIn Corporation. Prior to LinkedIn, Ms. Cota spent nearly 10 years in assurance and advisory services at Ernst & Young, LLP.

Ms. Cota holds a bachelor of science degree in Accounting from Santa Clara University and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

