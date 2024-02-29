Biju Mohan Joins Valorant as Co-Founder and Managing Partner

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GenAI–Valorant announced today it has appointed Biju Mohan as Co-founder and Managing Partner of GenAI, Products and Sustainability Strategy to further strengthen its leadership team and drive broader expansion of its customer base with innovation, sustainable business practices and digital assets.





With AI-powered, intelligent, and sustainable supply chain increasingly seen as the source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, leading companies continue to actively seek ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while also driving a much more agile and consumer-like experience for users.

Based in New Jersey, Biju brings a wealth of 25 years of seasoned expertise, strategic insight and operational proficiency across diverse industry sectors such as CPG, Life Sciences, Chemicals, and Manufacturing. Most recently, Biju was Managing Director at Accenture leading the North America Account Leadership structure for their supply chain and procurement operations clients.

Prior to joining Accenture, Biju was Vice President of Consulting at GEP where he led the Life Sciences vertical. GEP is a leading provider of procurement consulting, managed services and technology. Prior to GEP, Biju worked with other leading consulting firms, such as Kearney, as well as the industry.

“Biju brings abundant experience in consulting advisory and a creative mind in the areas of GenAI and products to shape near and long-term growth strategy for Valorant,” says fellow Co-founder and Managing Partner, Tunir Chatterjee.

About Valorant

Valorant is a Chicago-headquartered consulting and products company that improves client profitability, reduces risk and fuels innovation. Valorant provides comprehensive Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Sustainability services across industry verticals. Valorant is involved in strategy development to project execution and change management that rapidly generates and sustains value. Valorant complements strategy and execution with GenAI-based digital automation services to design and implement digital assets. For more information, visit Valorant’s website at www.valorant.com.

