BigLever to Spotlight Powerful Digital Engineering Approach for Model-Based System Family Engineering at Dassault MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), announced today that its CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, will present on the inherent interdependency between successful digital engineering and PLE initiatives in the new digital age during the 2022 MBSE Cyber Experience Symposium, held February 28 through March 3 at the Marriott Courtyard in Allen, Texas. BigLever will also hold a demonstration to show its Cameo/Gears Bridge and how it enables a powerful digital engineering approach for model-based system family engineering. The company will also present its Feature-based PLE, as defined by the new ISO/IEC 26580 standard, and how it works as the modern MBSE approach to PLE.

Presentations & Demonstration:

  • Presentation: Nobody Builds Just One — Model-based System Family Engineering with BigLever’s Cameo/Gears Bridge
    • Presenter: Dr. Charles Krueger
    • Date: Tuesday, March 1
    • Time: 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. CST
    • Location: Demo Theater: Watters Salon A
  • Demo: MBSE without Feature-based PLE isn’t MBSE
    • Presenter: Glenn Meter – VP, Integration at BigLever
    • Date: Wednesday, March 2
    • Time: 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. CST
    • Location: Demo Theater: Watters Salon A
  • Presentation: From MBSE to Model-based System Family Engineering
    • Presenter: Dr. Charles Krueger
    • Date: Wednesday, March 2
    • Time: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. CST
    • Location: Industry Solutions Track: Cottonwood A-C Rooms

BigLever will also be an exhibitor in the Cottonwood Foyer of Marriott Courtyard Allen:

  • Monday, February 28, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
  • Tuesday, March 1, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
  • Wednesday, March 2, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST

For more information about the conference and to register please visit: https://mbsecyberexperience.3ds.com/

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering. Its PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE tools and methods are widely used in complex engineering organizations across aeronautics, defense, automotive, and more. INCOSE and ISO now provide Feature-based PLE guidance and standards to help organizations with their transition and steady state operation, to gain the dramatic benefits and risk reduction. For more information, visit biglever.com or follow our blog.

Contacts

Nick Wilson

nwilson@ideagrove.com

