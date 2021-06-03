BigLever to Present Key Issues in Feature-based Product Line Engineering and ISO 26580 at Method Park Process Insights 2021

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), announced today that Dr. Paul Clements, VP Customer Success of BigLever, will present “Key Issues of Organizational Structure and Processes with Feature-based Product Line Engineering and ISO/IEC 26580” at Method Park Process Insights, taking place virtually from June 8-10, 2021. During the session, he will discuss the significance of the recent ISO/IEC 26580 standard for PLE, and how organizations can structure their roles, methodology and processes to optimize the value that PLE provides.

“The ISO/IEC 26580 standard ushers in a new era for widespread Feature-based PLE adoption by providing engineering organizations the confidence to embrace this new paradigm that now has the international credibility, validation and backing of organizations like INCOSE and ISO,” said Dr. Charles Krueger, CEO of BigLever. “Feature-based PLE is a means to dramatically eliminate low-value engineering effort across a system family, so engineers can focus their time and effort on high-value innovative work that advances product and business objectives, often leading to significant competitive advantage.”

Engineering organizations switching from traditional systems engineering methods to Feature-based PLE can greatly reduce their overhead, lower defect density, increase productivity and provide greater scalability. ISO/IEC 26580 provides clear industry-validated guidance that lowers the risk of adoption, enabling more engineering organizations to confidently make Feature-based PLE a critical part of their success.

During the event, BigLever also will be virtually showcasing its Feature-based PLE solution. The virtual showcase will be open from:

2:00 – 2:30 p.m., 4:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT, June 8

10:00 – 10:30 a.m., 12:45 – 1:00 p.m. EDT, June 9

1:45 – 3:00 a.m., 5:30 – 6:00 a.m. EDT, June 10 (to accommodate Asian countries)

Presentation details:

Presentation: “Key Issues of Organizational Structure and Processes with Feature- based Product Line Engineering and ISO/IEC 26580” Presenter: Dr. Paul Clements, VP, Customer Success, BigLever Date/Time: Tuesday, June 8, 3:15 p.m. EDT

About Method Park Process Insights



Method Park’s global conference series, Process Insights, offers a platform for communication and the exchange of experience between process and engineering experts in Europe, the USA, China, and Korea.

About BigLever Software



BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering. Its PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE tools and methods are widely used in complex engineering organizations across aeronautics, defense, automotive, and others. INCOSE and ISO now provide Feature-based PLE guidance and standards to help organizations with their transition and steady state operation, to gain the dramatic benefits and risk reduction. For more information on industry and company news, visit www.biglever.com and follow our blog.

