BigLever Taps Meg Grant to Lead Marketing as the Company Pursues Aggressive Growth Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), announced today that Meg Grant has joined the executive team as vice president of marketing. Grant, a B2B technology marketing and public affairs leader, brings decades of experience delivering successful marketing programs that fuel growth.

Grant will oversee the branding and go-to-market strategies for the company, encompassing engagement with customers, partners, analysts, and industry associations. Prior to joining BigLever, Grant served in senior marketing and public affairs roles at Digital Defense, Inc., a cybersecurity technology firm, and was a member of the executive team that led the company’s path to acquisition in 2021.

“BigLever is thrilled to have Ms. Grant join our leadership team,” said Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever Founder and CEO. “Meg brings the ideal set of strengths and experiences, at the ideal time, to help us navigate the new frontier as PLE moves from an emerging practice into a widespread, mainstream and industry standard best practice.”

“I’m energized to be a part of the BigLever team. Joining the company that pioneered Feature-Based PLE is exciting and offers great opportunity to increase awareness about the business value of PLE during a pivotal point for the company and the industry,” said Grant. “The chance to work with such a high caliber and industry respected group is a privilege.”

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software pioneered feature-based product line engineering (PLE) and led the charge to establish the international standard ISO/IEC 26580. From midsize companies to the world’s largest enterprises, BigLever helps make engineering complex system families simpler and more competitive. Its holistic onePLE solution empowers rapid adoption of PLE to effectively manage the proliferation of product line variants. By automating the creation and management of digital assets in its PLE Factory, BigLever does more than solve an engineer’s most consuming problem. It delivers extraordinary benefits to the entire business: more high-quality products in less time, more cost-effectiveness and scalability, more customer satisfaction and loyalty, and more retention of the best talent — empowering more ROI for your PLE investment. For more information, visit www.biglever.com or follow BigLever on LinkedIn.

