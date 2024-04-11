Bigleaf Networks Partners with NHC to Expand Edge Solutions

This partnership is slated to enhance network optimization and security across North America

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of network optimization solutions, today announced its strategic collaboration with New Horizon Communications Corp. (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™, offering network communications services to organizations and businesses of all sizes in North America. This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding the mix of Edge Solutions with cutting-edge products from Bigleaf Networks, aimed at enhancing productivity, security, and the overall customer experience through the innovative use of edge computing.





Edge computing is rapidly transforming the digital landscape by improving application performance, reducing costs, increasing security, and facilitating seamless access for network users irrespective of their location. In response to the surging demand for Edge Solutions, NHC is broadening its suite of solutions under the banner of CLOUD STACK EDGE, designed to meet the growing needs for enhanced network connectivity, performance, resiliency, and security.

Eric Hammare, NHC’s VP of Sales, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Bigleaf Networks’ SD-WAN solution is the perfect complement to our current SD-WAN and Security portfolio by seamlessly integrating with our managed network aggregation services across North America. This pivotal move aligns with our ongoing mission to equip our partners and shared customers with state-of-the-art technology, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled service.”

Further emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, NHC’s Chief Technology Officer, Eric Anderson, highlighted the technical benefits, “By leveraging Bigleaf’s SD-WAN dynamic path optimization and intelligent Same IP Address Failover capabilities, we’re not just enhancing operational efficiency; we’re also offering our partners and clients an elevated level of service continuity. These new Cloud STACK Edge solutions showcase our commitment to innovation, reliability, and scalability.”

John Hogan, Bigleaf’s SVP of Operations, reflected on the partnership’s strategic significance, “This collaboration with New Horizon Communications Corp. represents a milestone for Bigleaf Networks in our quest to redefine networking solutions for businesses across North America. Our shared vision for leveraging advanced technology to address the evolving needs of our customers sets a new benchmark in the industry. Together, we are poised to deliver solutions that not only meet today’s demands but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.”

This partnership between Bigleaf Networks and NHC underscores a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, setting a new standard in the realm of network optimization and edge computing solutions.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf’s unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real-time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

About NHC

New Horizon Communications (NHC) has been delivering cloud-based and legacy Telco communications services to businesses nationwide since 2002. As THE Communications STACK Provider™, NHC packages a wide range of solutions for business communications and collaboration sold exclusively through Partners. NHC stacks these solutions into three layers; Network Services all types of network access | Overlay Services like UCaaS, VOIP, Contact Center, collaboration, SD-WAN, Edge and Cloud Cyber Security | Managed Services like Managed Wi-Fi, Security Monitoring, and Disaster Recovery. All delivered on a single invoice, managed from a single pane of glass command portal with 7x24x365 NHC stateside support teams. NHC is obsessed with creating a positive Customer and Partner experience from design, quoting, provisioning, project management, billing, repair, and account management.

For more information, please visit nhcgrp.com. You can follow NHC on social by the handle #stackNHC.

