Biggest Edition of China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) Concludes in Shenzhen, China

A reputed exhibition and trade platform to gain insights into the hi-tech trends and attract financing

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The 24th and the biggest edition of China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) just concluded on November 19, 2022 in Shenzhen, China. With an exhibition area of 406,000 square meters, the 5-day event showcased 8,667 items from 5,671 exhibitors, covering AI, intelligent driving, digital economy, 5G, Internet of Things, anti-epidemic technology solutions, chip technology, big data, information security, blockchain etc, and gathered 214,000 visitors from 28 countries and regions.





As a reputed exhibition and trade platform, CHTF has a great appeal for Chinese companies and global companies alike, including the world’s leading technology companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Iflytek, Honeywell, BASF and FUJI, as well as startups and technologically advanced companies. This year, CHTF attracted 41 countries/international organizations, 29 overseas government delegations, and 498 overseas exhibitors such as Germany’s SRT Resistor Technology and Austria’s Usound Audio.

“First-time” and “debut” were the buzzwords at CHTF 2022. This year, for the first time Water Conservation and Innovation Exhibition was launched to showcase advanced water-saving concepts and technologies; for the first time the exhibition for leading SMEs that specialize in niche sectors was set up, which gathered 43 companies to display innovations in AI and unmanned aerial vehicles. Meanwhile, 1,302 high-tech products and 407 new technologies were debuted at CHTF 2022.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, 148 forums and symposiums were held, including China Hi-Tech Forum 2022 focused on world-changing new technologies, and CHTF Belt & Road Initiative Cooperation Forum exploring the digital mode of the Belt & Road Initiative.

In the meantime, over 300 one-on-one business matching talks provided perfect business opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and professional buyers, connecting 265 projects with over 50 potential investors. “Makers’ Night”, another business matching activity, attracted nearly 60 investment institutions and more than 300,000 online viewers.

Having been continuously pursuing quality and influence over the past 22 years, CHTF has become an influential high-tech fair and an important cooperation platform in the high-tech industry and aims to unite as many innovation forces as possible to empower the economic, society and the industrial development.

