BiggerPockets Launches New Suite of Real Estate Investment Tools, Airs 1000th Podcast Episode and Welcomes Investment from The Chernin Group

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BiggerPockets, the leading educational platform democratizing access to real estate investing, announced today a majority investment by The Chernin Group (“TCG”), a multi-stage investment firm known for building and growing consumer businesses.

BiggerPockets’ comprehensive subscription service provides premium content, advanced tools, and an exclusive community to support investors at every level. Their marketplace connects more than 3 million members with services and trusted professionals to make each part of the investment journey – from research and financing, to property purchase, to management and value creation – as informed and seamless as possible. The platform has facilitated $30 billion in self-reported real estate asset purchases.

TCG’s investment unlocks tremendous growth opportunities for BiggerPockets, accelerating the development and launch of four new products built in direct response to feedback from the BiggerPockets community:

Market Finder allows investors to search every major MSA in the country and assess potential for cash flow, appreciation, affordability, and a host of other metrics;

Deal Finder empowers investors to browse live real estate listings, filter for properties that meet their ideal criteria, and set up useful alerts;

Real Estate Tax Pro Finder, the only marketplace of its kind currently, connects investors with real estate specialists in the Tax Professional and Financial Services industry; and

Property Manager Finder, which connects investors with peer-reviewed property managers.

“At BiggerPockets, we’re building a one-stop shop for real estate investors. We want to make financial freedom through real estate investing accessible to everyone,” said Scott Trench, BiggerPockets’ CEO. “We’re thrilled to combine forces with TCG to accelerate our audience’s growth, provide a world-class membership experience, and continue to create a robust marketplace that connects investors with their ideal team of experts.”

“TCG has watched BiggerPockets redefine the real estate investing landscape from their earliest days,” said TCG partner Maureen Sullivan. “We’re dedicated to helping them continue to drive value for their millions of passionate community members and backing their mission to empower individuals to become best-in-class real estate investors on their journey to achieving financial freedom.”

A few facts about BiggerPockets:

Every day, 350,000 people interact with BiggerPockets in addition to 154,000 daily podcast listeners and YouTube viewers. This week, they launched the 1,000th podcast episode.

People who visit BiggerPockets.com spend an average of 15 minutes or more on the site, with many making this a part of their daily routine.

In June 2024, BiggerPockets welcomed its 3 millionth member to its free real estate investing community.

BiggerPockets’ podcasts have been downloaded more than 150 million times. Their YouTube channel boasts more than 1.2 million subscribers. They’ve sold more than 3 million books.

BiggerPockets isn’t merely reshaping the real estate market; they’re expanding it by educating a new class of investors and driving economic activity across the nation. For further details, visit https://www.biggerpockets.com/.

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is at the forefront of democratizing access to consumer real estate investing education and tools to support investors in achieving their financial goals. Founded in 2004, the platform is a complete, essential resource to a vibrant community of more than 3 million real estate investors, helping them to identify opportunities, find partners, secure deals, and make informed investment decisions. With over 150 million podcast downloads, 3 million books sold, and more than 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, BiggerPockets is dedicated to serving real estate investor beginners, experts, and everyone in between, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared, and value creation is maximized.

About TCG

Founded by Peter Chernin, Jesse Jacobs, and Mike Kerns, The Chernin Group (“TCG”) is a multi-stage investment firm dedicated to building enduring consumer businesses. TCG partners with exceptional management teams to grow market-leading businesses in categories of consumer passion such as sports, commerce, gaming, and health and wellness. The firm leverages decades of operating experience and deep connectivity to the media and technology ecosystem in service of its portfolio companies. Investments have included Action Network, Barstool Sports, Cars & Bids, Collectors, Crunchyroll, Epic Gardening, Meateater, Oura, Premier Lacrosse League, Scopely, Unrivaled Sports, and more. Learn more at https://tcg.co/.

