BigCommerce Revolutionizes the B2B Purchasing Experience with Launch of B2B Edition Invoice Portal

New B2B Edition functionality brings invoice processes into the buyer purchasing journey, simplifying how B2B merchants help buyers integrate ERPs and centralize payments that improve transaction efficiency and enhance user experiences

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of its new B2B Edition Invoice Portal for large B2B suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers to modernize the invoice payment process. The B2B Edition Invoice Portal provides an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box invoice payment experience that allows B2B merchants to incorporate invoice payments into a centralized online purchasing workflow through the B2B Edition Buyer Portal. B2B merchants will now have the potential to improve transaction efficiency, reduce operational burdens, and deliver seamless user experiences that can drive brand loyalty and repeat business.









“B2B ecommerce is still in the early stages of maturity. A major roadblock to more adoption is getting offline orders online. A large percentage of B2B orders will not be done with credit cards, and companies want to be able to see their invoices that have been paid or unpaid online. The BigCommerce Invoice Portal enabling buyers to see and pay all invoices online will be a game changer for B2B ecommerce adoption,” said Isaiah Bollinger, chief executive officer at Trellis.

The Invoice Portal signifies a major step forward in B2B ecommerce, offering an innovative solution to the antiquated and cumbersome process of invoice payments that has long stood as an obstacle to the smooth flow of business. The new B2B Edition Invoice Portal serves as a vital B2B Edition component of a comprehensive suite of B2B functionalities that enhance the online selling experience for B2B businesses.

The Invoice Portal enables B2B buyers to:

Pay multiple invoices for orders placed both online and offline, eliminating the need for manual payment methods and enhancing the buyer transaction experience.

Easily reconcile payments with ERP systems, improving operational efficiency for back-office teams.

Simplify the invoice payment process by replacing legacy, standalone processes with a smooth, connected experience.

Speed up transaction time, helping to potentially improve cash flow and reduce the risk of late payments.

“Over 60% of Doc Lane’s Veterinary Pharmacy customers pay orders on terms. Many of our customers wait to send us a paper check after they receive their billing statement at the end of each month, which is like adding an additional 1-2 weeks to their 30-day terms,” said Ryan Nesbitt, co-owner of Doc Lane’s Veterinary Pharmacy. “We’re excited to bring the invoice payment process into our site with BigCommerce’s Invoice Portal. The new portal is easy to use and will encourage many more of our B2B customers to place orders and pay invoices online.”

This innovative B2B Edition functionality directly addresses requirements of today’s B2B industry as they modernize their business, and strengthens BigCommerce’s commitment to equipping large B2B brands with enterprise-grade tools and capabilities for growth and scalability. BigCommerce continues to invest in technology that improves the B2B ecommerce experience, making it the trusted platform of choice for businesses seeking ambitious growth.

“With the launch of our new Invoice Portal, BigCommerce is tackling a major pain point in the B2B buying journey,” said Lance Owide, B2B general manager at BigCommerce. “By giving B2B buyers more control to pay their invoices online and enabling syncing with the ERP, we’re transforming a traditionally disconnected process into a seamless centralized hub where buyers can manage offline and online transactions from one ecommerce backend.”

This new functionality comes on the heels of the latest release of B2B Edition, a comprehensive suite of B2B functionalities that feature Multi-Storefront (MSF) compatibility, a modernized B2B buyer portal and headless support that brings together next-level B2B features into one solution to enhance the online selling experience for enterprise suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

BigCommerce’s B2B Edition has helped a growing list of large B2B brands including The Beer Bat, Tectran, USCutter and United Aqua Group.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

