BigCommerce Named as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce Platforms

Company’s open, composable headless approach with its robust partner ecosystem and continuous innovation strengthens platform as a serious choice for enterprise merchants looking to simplify ecommerce

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Gartner has recognized the company as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms[1]. BigCommerce is again recognized as a Challenger for the fourth consecutive year.









“We believe this year’s placement affirms our flexible, composable ecommerce approach coupled with our robust partner ecosystem and continuous innovation to equip large B2C and B2B brands for global expansion and success,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “In our opinion, this evaluation by Gartner recognizes our innovation and we appreciate the placement in the Challenger quadrant again this year. Our product roadmap positions us well enough to be a disruptive player amid many legacy vendors in the space, and a serious choice for merchants looking for a simplified enterprise ecommerce solution.”

The report evaluated 18 digital commerce platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed decisions. According to Gartner, “Gartner defines a digital commerce platform as the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and usually self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make buying decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment.”

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms report, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

