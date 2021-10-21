BigCommerce Launches Ads and Listings on Google, Giving Merchants a One-Stop Shop to List and Sync Products for Free

Merchants can now automatically upload and sync products in their BigCommerce store to the Google Merchant Center, further reaching and attracting new online shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the launch of Ads and Listings on Google, a new native app that enables small to medium-sized BigCommerce merchants in the U.S. to connect their store to the Google Merchant Center and add products for free. Merchants can also take advantage of Google Ads campaigns to reach more customers and uncover performance insights and trends, ensuring a consistent brand experience.

“Ads and Listings on Google is a logical next step for our omnichannel merchants to further reach and attract new customers who rely on Google’s powerful shopping capabilities to drive traffic and growth,” said Sharon Gee, vice president and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. “As more retailers enter the ecommerce landscape, the more crowded it will be for them to reach the right shoppers across the channels they’re searching in. Ads and Listings on Google gives merchants a true advantage to get discovered without ever having to leave their BigCommerce store.”

The launch of Ads and Listings on Google further deepens BigCommerce’s relationship with Google by joining the roster of native applications that help merchants navigate, centralize, track and analyze their store data. With Google BigQuery, Google Data Studio and Google Analytics, via BigCommerce’s Big Open Data Solutions, merchants can attract new customers, create personalized shopping experiences, optimize business operations and drive revenue growth.

On average, Google sees an increase in clicks of over 50% and an increase in impressions of over 100% on the Shopping tab when free listings and ads are combined – with small to medium sized merchants seeing the largest share of increases in both instances1.

“Merchants of all sizes are finding they need to directly connect and engage with a new generation of online consumers who expect brands to be authentic and deliver real value no matter where they are selling their product. Commerce is no longer a transactional experience, it’s relationship-based and we’re working to directly connect shoppers to merchants,” said Adrian Maharaj, Google director of channel partnerships. “By working with partners like BigCommerce, we are able to give even more merchants a way to easily get discovered and connect directly with shoppers.”

Merchants can directly access the Ads and Listings on Google app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a one-stop-shop experience to upload products, produce paid ad campaigns and generate reports to track and monitor shopper activities. Key benefits include:

Manage Product Catalog From a Single Location. Merchants can upload product listings, create paid campaigns and track and analyze performance all from within their BigCommerce store. Any changes will automatically sync to Google, ensuring a consistent brand experience across all Google channels.

Merchants can upload product listings, create paid campaigns and track and analyze performance all from within their BigCommerce store. Any changes will automatically sync to Google, ensuring a consistent brand experience across all Google channels. Reach New Audiences and Drive Traffic. Merchants can connect with the right shoppers at the right moment when they’re searching for products across Google Search, YouTube, Gmail and the web to further extend customer reach.

Merchants can connect with the right shoppers at the right moment when they’re searching for products across Google Search, YouTube, Gmail and the web to further extend customer reach. Gain More Insight. In Google’s Merchant Center, merchants are able to measure the impact of every sale and show products to most valuable customers to better maximize marketing efforts.

The Ads and Listings on Google app is now available to all small to mid-sized BigCommerce merchants and currently supports USD currency with international currencies soon to follow. Learn more about the Ads and Listings on Google app here.

1Google Internal Data, July 2020

