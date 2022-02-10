BigCommerce Invests in Becoming World’s Most Powerful B2B Ecommerce Platform with Acquisition of B2B Ninja

As B2B ecommerce grows, leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform and leading quoting solution combine to make online selling easy for B2B merchants

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the acquisition of Quote Ninja, Inc. (dba B2B Ninja), a premier enterprise software solution providing leading business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce capabilities for merchants of all sizes. A longtime BigCommerce partner, B2B Ninja is a best-in-class quoting solution, and the acquisition furthers BigCommerce’s ability to deliver powerful ecommerce functionality to B2B merchants.

“B2B Ninja is an excellent addition to our already strong B2B capabilities,” said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce. “Complementing our recent launch of B2B Edition, this is the next big step in providing a platform that is easier to use and faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms. We continue to invest in ways that make BigCommerce the best platform for merchants of all sizes regardless of who or where their customers are or where merchants are selling.”

According to Forrester, U.S. B2B ecommerce transactions are expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2023. This would account for 17% of all B2B sales in the country. A 2021 BigCommerce/Profitwell market research study found quoting is one of the most important features for conducting online B2B commerce, whether the business is moving online for the first time or processing millions of dollars in GMV.

“For several years, our companies have been great partners not only because our products complement each other but our values do too,” said John McCann, co-founder of B2B Ninja. “We both believe strongly in openness, flexibility and ease-of-use so that merchants can focus on growing their businesses. We’re excited to join the BigCommerce family and work even more closely to deliver critical products for merchants.”

B2B Ninja is available to any BigCommerce merchant on any plan to enhance the customer experience and easily manage quotes online. It is ideal for merchants who don’t need all the functionality of B2B Edition but are looking for next-level quoting functionality, or for complex use cases that require extended quoting capabilities.

BigCommerce will continue to offer B2B Edition, an advanced suite of B2B functionalities through the exclusive partner integration of BundleB2B with BigCommerce Enterprise, to help merchants better facilitate online operations and provide customers with seamless transactions and convenient self-service account capabilities.

