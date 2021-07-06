Home Business Wire BigCommerce Expands into the Netherlands, France and Italy for Localised Ecommerce Experiences...
Business Wire

BigCommerce Expands into the Netherlands, France and Italy for Localised Ecommerce Experiences to Help Merchants Build, Run and Grow a Better Online Business

di Business Wire

With 74% of European consumers planning to continue online shopping habits as lockdowns lift, BigCommerce will offer language, payment and content support to help local merchants compete in this increasingly digital-first economy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading global Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has extended its European presence from the U.K., into the Netherlands, France and Italy. With BigCommerce, merchants will have access to a flexible, enterprise-grade ecommerce platform built to sell on a local and global scale. This latest growth phase comes almost a year since the company’s IPO in August 2020 and three years since the company first put down roots in EMEA with an office in London in 2018.

Over the past year, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to ecommerce and led to significant growth of ecommerce markets within the Eurozone. In the UK as well as France, Italy and the Netherlands, the volume of ecommerce sales is growing year on year. It is estimated Eurozone ecommerce sales are expected to total US$530.7 billion by the end of this year alone.

BigCommerce’s expansion will create new roles in France, Italy and the Netherlands to work directly with merchants in the region. As part of this fully localised experience, merchants will be able to use the BigCommerce platform to manage their store in their local language, as well as create a fully localized website experience for their shoppers, with their local payment methods and currencies.

Commenting on the expansion, BigCommerce VP and GM EMEA, Jim Herbert, said: “BigCommerce powers over 60,000 merchants worldwide and this latest phase of our EMEA expansion underpins our ongoing commitment to the region and retailers within it. Our presence in France, Italy and the Netherlands will enable us to provide tailored programmes and services specific to our customers and partners across Europe.

“Since our EMEA launch three years ago, we’ve helped retailers of all sizes enhance their digital presence and boost sales through our platform. We’ve also established a strong local partner network both across Europe and within its respective markets to ensure merchants have the freedom to work with technology and agency partners that best fit their specific business needs.”

BigCommerce has already built an established customer base in each region, with recognised brands such as La Bouche Rouge, Nippon Shoten and Agent 00Spas in France, La Perla, Pro-Bolt and riCompro in Italy and Homey’s Tools for Life, Heating World and Barts Parts in the Netherlands all using BigCommerce’s platform to boost visibility and sales.

Jim Herbert concluded: “Our Open SaaS platform provides our users with a flexible and auto-scaling solution, which offers agility within a platform designed to grow alongside their business.

“This, coupled with our extensive local partner network, will provide the right combination of support to allow merchants to build and establish their online presence locally, with local partners. In turn this will support those retailers to enhance the ecommerce offering for their end customers.”

Prospective employees interested in local opportunities should visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/careers.

More general information about BigCommerce’s expanding presence in Europe can be found by visiting https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

