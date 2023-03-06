<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BigCommerce Advances Enterprise Platform with Launch of BOPIS to Drive Merchant Growth
Business Wire

BigCommerce Advances Enterprise Platform with Launch of BOPIS to Drive Merchant Growth

di Business Wire

After taking off during the pandemic, BOPIS has become an important part of merchants’ omnichannel commerce strategies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), also known as Click & Collect, giving merchants more options to meet shoppers where they are and provide frictionless shopping experiences.

After booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, BOPIS continues to grow and has become an important tool for merchants with online and physical stores to provide a seamless experience between them. In the United States, BOPIS is projected to continue growing about 10% per year and surpass $131 billion in 2026, according to eMarketer. The growth rate is similar in the UK, where Click & Collect is on track to exceed $40 billion in 2026.

“To stay competitive and grow, brands need to meet their customers where they are and make it easy for them to purchase and pick up their items,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. “With this latest evolution of our omnichannel offering, BigCommerce makes it easy for merchants to offer BOPIS to their customers and coordinate orders and inventories across branded sites, social, search, marketplace and brick-and-mortar channels – all through the BigCommerce platform.”

Shoppers increasingly expect flexible fulfillment options available to them, including the growing segment of shoppers who don’t want to wait for delivery or want to avoid shipping costs by selecting in-store pick up.

BigCommerce’s new BOPIS offering includes a set of new and updated APIs that provide merchants with the tools to create custom BOPIS/Click & Collect experiences that are tailored to their buyers’ preferences and integrated into their overall strategy for order fulfillment. BOPIS is now available as a multi-location inventory functionality to enterprise merchants seeking to build the custom experiences their shoppers are looking for.

This release features a set of new APIs, including:

  • New Inventory API to manage inventory across locations
  • New Pickup Methods API to create and manage pickup methods per location
  • Updated APIs including Checkout SDK, Checkout S2S API, Storefront GraphQL, Orders API and Catalog API updated to support BOPIS

To learn more about BOPIS from BigCommerce, visit www.bigcommerce.com/product/bopis.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Brad Hem

pr@bigcommerce.com

Articoli correlati

Freedom Holding Acquires LD Micro From SRAX, Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
Purchase brings pre-eminent small-cap platform to the Freedom family ALMATY, Kazakhstan & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom U.S. Markets, LLC, a wholly-owned...
Continua a leggere

Lavoro to Participate in the 2023 Roth Conference on March 13, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lavoro, Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer, is now public trading under ticker LVRO SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavoro (Nasdaq: LVRO), Brazil’s largest...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Million-Dollar Homes Are Less Common as High Mortgage Rates Cool the Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
The share of U.S. homes worth at least $1 million has fallen to 7% from 8.6% last June as...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Freedom Holding Acquires LD Micro From SRAX, Inc.

Business Wire