BigCommerce Advances Enterprise Platform with Launch of BOPIS to Drive Merchant Growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), also known as Click & Collect, giving merchants more options to meet shoppers where they are and provide frictionless shopping experiences.

After booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, BOPIS continues to grow and has become an important tool for merchants with online and physical stores to provide a seamless experience between them. In the United States, BOPIS is projected to continue growing about 10% per year and surpass $131 billion in 2026, according to eMarketer. The growth rate is similar in the UK, where Click & Collect is on track to exceed $40 billion in 2026.

“To stay competitive and grow, brands need to meet their customers where they are and make it easy for them to purchase and pick up their items,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. “With this latest evolution of our omnichannel offering, BigCommerce makes it easy for merchants to offer BOPIS to their customers and coordinate orders and inventories across branded sites, social, search, marketplace and brick-and-mortar channels – all through the BigCommerce platform.”

Shoppers increasingly expect flexible fulfillment options available to them, including the growing segment of shoppers who don’t want to wait for delivery or want to avoid shipping costs by selecting in-store pick up.

BigCommerce’s new BOPIS offering includes a set of new and updated APIs that provide merchants with the tools to create custom BOPIS/Click & Collect experiences that are tailored to their buyers’ preferences and integrated into their overall strategy for order fulfillment. BOPIS is now available as a multi-location inventory functionality to enterprise merchants seeking to build the custom experiences their shoppers are looking for.

This release features a set of new APIs, including:

New Inventory API to manage inventory across locations

to manage inventory across locations New Pickup Methods API to create and manage pickup methods per location

Updated APIs including Checkout SDK , Checkout S2S API, Storefront GraphQL, Orders API and Catalog API updated to support BOPIS

To learn more about BOPIS from BigCommerce, visit www.bigcommerce.com/product/bopis.

