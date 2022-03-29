Home Business Wire BigBear.ai to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on March 30
BigBear.ai to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on March 30

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 30, 2022, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “BBAI” on December 8, 2021.

BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers will ring the bell alongside members of the Company’s executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE’s website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages and on Twitter @NYSE and @BigBearai.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. In addition, BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high-value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission-critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

