BigBear.ai to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3107 (toll-free) or 201-689-8427 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13733601. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.bigbear.ai.

The earnings press release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, as well as customers in manufacturing, healthcare, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a global, public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, please visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

Contacts

Tyler Sigmon

BigBear.ai

443-430-2622

Tyler.Sigmon@bigbear.ai

Reevemark

Paul Caminiti/Delia Cannan/Pam Greene

212-433-4600

bigbear.ai@reevemark.com
OR

investors@bigbear.ai

