BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and audio webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3107 (toll-free) or 201-689-8427 (toll). The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13727659. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.bigbear.ai.

The earnings press release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic, and imperfect data environments. In addition, BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high-value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission-critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

Contacts

BigBear.ai



Tyler Sigmon



443-430-2622



Tyler.Sigmon@bigbear.ai

Reevemark



Paul Caminiti/Delia Cannan/Pam Greene



212-433-4600



bigbear.ai@reevemark.com

OR



investors@bigbear.ai