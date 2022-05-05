BigBear.ai to Attend 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 10th, 2022

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI—BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will attend the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022.

BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers and CFO Josh Kinley are scheduled to host virtual 1-on-1 sessions with members of the investment community.

For additional information or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with BigBear.ai management at the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or email investors@bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

Contacts

Tyler Sigmon



BigBear.ai



443-430-2622



Tyler.Sigmon@bigbear.ai

Reevemark



Paul Caminiti/Delia Cannan/Pam Greene



212-433-4600



bigbear.ai@reevemark.com

OR



investors@bigbear.ai