BigBear.ai Announces Completion of Business Combination With GigCapital4

COLUMBIA, Md. & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI–BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, and GigCapital4, Inc. (“GigCapital4”; Nasdaq: GIGGU, GIG, GIGGW), a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)TM entity also known as special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved at a Special Meeting of GigCapital4’s stockholders on December 3, 2021. Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company changed its name to BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear.ai”). BigBear.ai’s shares of common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbols “BBAI” and “BBAI.WS,” respectively. The transaction values BigBear.ai at a $1.378 billion pro forma enterprise value.

Fueled by machine-driven analytics, BigBear.ai’s modular, end-to-end solutions transform raw data into knowledge, enabling enhanced decision-making in real-time. With well-established roots in the national security and defense space, BigBear.ai’s platform is battle-tested to perform in complex, real time environments, and its highly flexible solutions are highly applicable to the rapidly growing commercial market and state and local government sector. The Company is well positioned to leverage the significant growth opportunities in the global AI and machine learning (“ML”) market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 40% to $310 billion by 20261.

Dr. Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of BigBear.ai, said, “The completion of our business combination with GigCapital4 and emergence as a publicly-traded company is a landmark achievement for BigBear.ai, and one that we would not have reached without the hard work and focus of our dedicated employees and the support of our partners, GigCapital4 and AE Industrial Partners. We are in the early innings of unprecedented growth in the AI/ML landscape, and we believe our recent contract wins, which bring our total backlog to $485 million, are the tip of the iceberg. As a public company, we plan to build value for shareholders by continuing our strong momentum in the government and defense sectors and accelerating our penetration of targeted commercial markets like space, maritime, transportation & logistics, energy, retail and infrastructure.”

Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and CEO of GigCapital4, said, “The GigCapital team is very proud to have closed our fourth business combination, GigCapital4 with BigBear.ai, our third closing in 2021. We stand committed to our mission of Mentor InvestorTM to guide brilliant teams like BigBear.ai as they navigate the journey of becoming a major public enterprise. We are pleased to continue to support BigBear.ai as part of its Board of Directors as the company enters its next phase of innovation and growth, and we believe it is very well positioned to address rapidly growing customer demand for solutions that augment the human decision-making process.”

Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and Executive Chairman of the Board of GigCapital4, said, “We are excited about the partnership with AE Industrial Partners who entrusted BigBear.ai to partner with our team. This combination is yet again a successful demonstration of our Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ methodology where we partner with lead private equity owners on the next chapter in the high growth public company journey.”

Kirk Konert, Partner at AE Industrial Partners, said, “BigBear.ai has a truly differentiated position and platform in the artificial intelligence market that is experiencing significant growth. As a public company, BigBear.ai has a strong capital base to invest in additional technology development, expand commercial R&D and business development teams, and accelerate growth – both organically and through acquisitions.”

Jeff Hart, Principal at AE Industrial Partners, said, “BigBear.ai will enter the public domain with its unique and proven AI products and strong financial position bolstered by a robust contract backlog. As organizations become increasingly more complex in the amount of data they receive, BigBear.ai’s products will be a linchpin in distilling that data into insights that can be used to make better decisions. We are tremendously proud of BigBear.ai and excited to continue partnering with them on this incredible journey.”

William Blair is serving as exclusive financial advisor, Kirkland and Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, and Grant Thornton is serving as auditor to BigBear.ai. Oppenheimer & Co Inc. is serving as Capital Markets Advisor and Placement Agent, and BMO Capital Markets is serving as Exclusive Financial Advisor, DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal counsel, and BPM LLP is serving as auditors to GigCapital4. Mayer Brown LLP is serving as legal counsel to Oppenheimer & Co Inc., BMO Capital Markets and William Blair.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic, and imperfect data environments. In addition, BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high-value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission-critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company, also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), focusing on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) and sustainable industries. It was sponsored by GigAcquisitions4, LLC, which was founded by GigFounders, LLC, each a member entity of GigCapital Global, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor Investor” are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, an affiliate GigCapital4, and are used pursuant to agreement.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

