BigBear.ai Achieves ‘Awardable’ Status on DoD’s Tradewinds Procurement Platform with 5 AI Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) today announced that it has been designated as an “Awardable” vendor for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Five of the company’s products, including Sensor, Data and AI Orchestration (ConductorOS), Time-Series Forecasting (VANE), Contested Logistics Planning (AURORA), Maritime Domain Awareness (Arcas), and Publicly Available Data Curation (Observe) have been added to the Marketplace.


The DoD’s Tradewinds program acts as a central hub to streamline the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This program serves as a uniquely efficient contracting vehicle, bridging the procurement gap between the DoD and industry partners like BigBear.ai. With these solutions now available on the Tradewinds marketplace, they are considered post-competition, and DoD users are now able to satisfy standard competition requirements in government contracting.

BigBear.ai’s solutions now available on Tradewinds include:

  • ConductorOS: BigBear.ai’s data and AI orchestration platform, ConductorOS operationalizes AI at the edge to accelerate decision-making for the operator, while supporting the integration of 3rd party AI/ML models. ConductorOS offers a truly open architecture to enable interoperability across disparate sensors, data, and artificial intelligence models across nearly all domains, with near-zero latency and optimized for low/no bandwidth environments.
  • VANE: BigBear.ai’s ‘Virtual Anticipation Network’ contriving clarity from “dirty data” in multi-domain environments for military and government applications; processing billions of data points to predict and anticipate adversarial actions in complex environments with near accuracy.
  • Arcas: BigBear.ai’s computer vision, predictive analytics, and event alerting solution, Arcas conflates millions of data points to provide situational awareness, enabling AI/ML-powered predictive forecasting.
  • AURORA: BigBear.ai’s solution enables military planners to rapidly extract contested logistics and operations data, develop and assess Courses of Action, immediately understand the impact on force structure and readiness, and simulate, visualize, and plan sustainment operations.
  • Observe: A data collection and curation platform that transforms vast amounts of publicly available data into actionable intelligence, enabling unique global situational analysis needs.

“We are focused on delivering operations-ready capabilities in multiple critical use cases at the edge, and we will continue to pursue pathways for more accessible government funding,” commented Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Our designation as an ‘Awardable’ vendor on Tradewinds is an example of how we are continuing to stay nimble as the government acquisition landscape evolves.”

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s products and capabilities, visit https://BigBear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

